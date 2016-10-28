Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: USN-3111-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5287

Originalnachricht

 
From: Chris Coulson <chris.coulson@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <44d39d33-813e-ebf7-6f41-091a06ec58da@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3111-1] Firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3111-1
October 27, 2016

firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Firefox.

Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser

Details:

A use-after-free was discovered in service workers. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via program crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5287)

It was discovered that web content could access information in the HTTP
cache in some circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5288)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  firefox                         49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  firefox                         49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  firefox                         49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  firefox                         49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3111-1
  CVE-2016-5287, CVE-2016-5288

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



