|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|USN-3111-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5287
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3111-1
October 27, 2016
firefox vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Firefox.
Software Description:
- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser
Details:
A use-after-free was discovered in service workers. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via program crash, or execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5287)
It was discovered that web content could access information in the HTTP
cache in some circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5288)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3111-1
CVE-2016-5287, CVE-2016-5288
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
