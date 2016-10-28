Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3111-1

October 27, 2016



firefox vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Firefox.



Software Description:

- firefox: Mozilla Open Source web browser



Details:



A use-after-free was discovered in service workers. If a user were tricked

in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to cause a denial of service via program crash, or execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5287)



It was discovered that web content could access information in the HTTP

cache in some circumstances. An attacker could potentially exploit this

to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5288)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

firefox 49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Firefox to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3111-1

CVE-2016-5287, CVE-2016-5288



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.10.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/firefox/49.0.2+build2-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







