Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3112-1
October 27, 2016
thunderbird vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.
Software Description:
- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client
Details:
Catalin Dumitru discovered that URLs of resources loaded after a
navigation start could be leaked to the following page via the Resource
Timing API. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5250)
Christoph Diehl, Andrew McCreight, Dan Minor, Byron Campen, Jon Coppeard,
Steve Fink, Tyson Smith, and Carsten Book discovered multiple memory
safety issues in Thunderbird. If a user were tricked in to opening a
specially crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit these to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-5257)
Atte Kettunen discovered a heap buffer overflow during text conversion
with some unicode characters. If a user were tricked in to opening a
specially crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit this to
cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-5270)
Abhishek Arya discovered a bad cast when processing layout with input
elements in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a
specially crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application
crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5272)
A use-after-free was discovered in web animations during restyling. If a
user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing
context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5274)
A use-after-free was discovered in accessibility. If a user were tricked
in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an
attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via
application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5276)
A use-after-free was discovered in web animations when destroying a
timeline. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted
website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this
to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-5277)
A buffer overflow was discovered when encoding image frames to images in
some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5278)
Mei Wang discovered a use-after-free when changing text direction. If a
user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing
context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of
service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5280)
Brian Carpenter discovered a use-after-free when manipulating SVG content
in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially
crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially
exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5281)
An issue was discovered with the preloaded Public Key Pinning (HPKP). If
a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacker was able to obtain a fraudulent
certificate for a Mozilla site, they could exploit this by providing
malicious addon updates. (CVE-2016-5284)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3112-1
CVE-2016-5250, CVE-2016-5257, CVE-2016-5270, CVE-2016-5272,
CVE-2016-5274, CVE-2016-5276, CVE-2016-5277, CVE-2016-5278,
CVE-2016-5280, CVE-2016-5281, CVE-2016-5284
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1
