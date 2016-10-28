Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3112-1

October 27, 2016



thunderbird vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Thunderbird.



Software Description:

- thunderbird: Mozilla Open Source mail and newsgroup client



Details:



Catalin Dumitru discovered that URLs of resources loaded after a

navigation start could be leaked to the following page via the Resource

Timing API. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5250)



Christoph Diehl, Andrew McCreight, Dan Minor, Byron Campen, Jon Coppeard,

Steve Fink, Tyson Smith, and Carsten Book discovered multiple memory

safety issues in Thunderbird. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit these to

cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-5257)



Atte Kettunen discovered a heap buffer overflow during text conversion

with some unicode characters. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit this to

cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-5270)



Abhishek Arya discovered a bad cast when processing layout with input

elements in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a

specially crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via application

crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5272)



A use-after-free was discovered in web animations during restyling. If a

user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing

context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5274)



A use-after-free was discovered in accessibility. If a user were tricked

in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing context, an

attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of service via

application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5276)



A use-after-free was discovered in web animations when destroying a

timeline. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted

website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially exploit this

to cause a denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-5277)



A buffer overflow was discovered when encoding image frames to images in

some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially

crafted message, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a

denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-5278)



Mei Wang discovered a use-after-free when changing text direction. If a

user were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website in a browsing

context, an attacker could potentially exploit this to cause a denial of

service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5280)



Brian Carpenter discovered a use-after-free when manipulating SVG content

in some circumstances. If a user were tricked in to opening a specially

crafted website in a browsing context, an attacker could potentially

exploit this to cause a denial of service via application crash, or

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-5281)



An issue was discovered with the preloaded Public Key Pinning (HPKP). If

a man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacker was able to obtain a fraudulent

certificate for a Mozilla site, they could exploit this by providing

malicious addon updates. (CVE-2016-5284)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

thunderbird 1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to restart Thunderbird to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3112-1

CVE-2016-5250, CVE-2016-5257, CVE-2016-5270, CVE-2016-5272,

CVE-2016-5274, CVE-2016-5276, CVE-2016-5277, CVE-2016-5278,

CVE-2016-5280, CVE-2016-5281, CVE-2016-5284



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/thunderbird/1:45.4.0+build1-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







