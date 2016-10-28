Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2665-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.1 NonFree
Datum: Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7855

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2665-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1007098 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7855
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.1 NonFree
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for Adobe Flash Player to 11.2.202.643 fixes the following
   vulnerability:

   - CVE-2016-7855: use-after-free vulnerability (APSB16-36, boo#1007098)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.1 NonFree:

      zypper in -t patch 2016-1240=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.1 NonFree (i586 x86_64):

      flash-player-11.2.202.643-177.1
      flash-player-gnome-11.2.202.643-177.1
      flash-player-kde4-11.2.202.643-177.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7855.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007098

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

15
Erste Im­ple­men­ta­ti­on von Bus1 er­schie­nen

3
Le­no­vo ver­öf­fent­licht Li­nu­x-­kom­pa­ti­bles BIOS für Win­dows 10-Lap­tops

0
SUSE kün­digt Dis­tri­bu­ti­on für ARM-Ser­ver an

2
Frei­er De­vOp­s-Kurs der Linux Foun­da­ti­on

0
»CH Open Sour­ce Awards 2016« ver­ge­ben

2
No­de.js 7.0.0 er­schie­nen

11
De­bi­an legt Art­work für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« fest

16
Frank­reich: Nan­tes spart 1,6 Mil­lio­nen Euro mit Li­breOf­fice

1
OpenBSD hebt Vir­tua­li­sie­rung in den Main-Stand

1
»Deus Ex: Man­kind Di­vi­de­d«: Li­nu­x-Ver­si­on nächs­te Woche
 
Werbung