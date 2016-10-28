Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libass
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libass
ID: FEDORA-2016-d2a05a0644
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7970
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7969
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7971
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7972

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libass
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.13.4
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/libass
Summary     : Portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering
Description :
Libass is a portable library for SSA/ASS subtitles rendering.

Update Information:

Fixes CVE-2016-7969, CVE-2016-7970 and CVE-2016-7972  ----  Update to 0.13.3.
Contains various bugfixes.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1310363 - libass-0.13.3 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1310363
  [ 2 ] Bug #1381962 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972
 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [epel-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381962
  [ 3 ] Bug #1381961 - CVE-2016-7969 CVE-2016-7970 CVE-2016-7971 CVE-2016-7972
 libass: Multiple issues disclosed with 0.13.4 update [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381961
  [ 4 ] Bug #1382196 - libass-0.13.4 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382196
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libass' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
