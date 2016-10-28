Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

Name : jasper

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.900.13

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/

Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1

Description :

This package contains an implementation of the image compression

standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and

from the JP2 and JPC formats.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



New version of jasper is available (jasper-1.900.13). Security fix for

CVE-2016-8690, CVE-2016-8691, CVE-2016-8692, CVE-2016-8693.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1385507 - CVE-2016-8693 jasper: Double free vulnerability in

mem_close

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385507

[ 2 ] Bug #1385503 - CVE-2016-8692 jasper: Divide by zero in

jpc_dec_process_siz

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385503

[ 3 ] Bug #1385502 - CVE-2016-8691 jasper: Divide by zero in

jpc_dec_process_siz

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385502

[ 4 ] Bug #1385499 - CVE-2016-8690 jasper: Null pointer dereference in

bmp_getdata triggered by crafted BMP image

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385499

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

