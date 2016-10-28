Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
ID: FEDORA-2016-81f9c6f0ae
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8690
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8692
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8693
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8691

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.900.13
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New version of jasper is available (jasper-1.900.13). Security fix for
CVE-2016-8690, CVE-2016-8691, CVE-2016-8692, CVE-2016-8693.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1385507 - CVE-2016-8693 jasper: Double free vulnerability in
 mem_close
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385507
  [ 2 ] Bug #1385503 - CVE-2016-8692 jasper: Divide by zero in
 jpc_dec_process_siz
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385503
  [ 3 ] Bug #1385502 - CVE-2016-8691 jasper: Divide by zero in
 jpc_dec_process_siz
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385502
  [ 4 ] Bug #1385499 - CVE-2016-8690 jasper: Null pointer dereference in
 bmp_getdata triggered by crafted BMP image
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385499
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
