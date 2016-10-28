|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx (Aktualisierung)
|DSA-3701-2
|Debian
|Debian jessie
|Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 07:27
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1247
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3701-2 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
October 28, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : nginx
Debian Bug : 842276
The update for nginx issued as DSA-3701-1 to address CVE-2016-1247
introduced a packaging issue, which prevents nginx from being
reinstalled or upgraded to a subsequent release. Updated packages are
now available to address this problem. For reference, the original
advisory text follows.
Dawid Golunski reported the nginx web server packages in Debian
suffered from a privilege escalation vulnerability (www-data to root)
due to the way log files are handled. This security update changes
ownership of the /var/log/nginx directory root. In addition,
/var/log/nginx has to be made accessible to local users, and local
users may be able to read the log files themselves local until the
next logrotate invocation.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.6.2-5+deb8u4.
We recommend that you upgrade your nginx packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
