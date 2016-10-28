|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3691-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 18:33
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : ghostscript
Debian Bug : 840691
The update for ghostscript issued as DSA-3691-1 caused regressions for
certain Postscript document viewers (evince, zathura). Updated packages
are now available to address this problem. For reference, the original
advisory text follows.
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL
PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary
code or information disclosure if a specially crafted Postscript file is
processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u4.
We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|