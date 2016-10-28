Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3691-2 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

October 28, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : ghostscript

Debian Bug : 840691



The update for ghostscript issued as DSA-3691-1 caused regressions for

certain Postscript document viewers (evince, zathura). Updated packages

are now available to address this problem. For reference, the original

advisory text follows.



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL

PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary

code or information disclosure if a specially crafted Postscript file is

processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u4.



We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYE2K8XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ0NjQ0NDA5ODA4QzE3MUUwNTUzMURERUUw

NTRDQjhGMzEzNDNDRjQ0AAoJEAVMuPMTQ89ESWcP/31xgpW8BJtGnEVAA5O5cl+y

ZktIhOq3fHBi2BdCAyiaTFOqdIPrKEOVcFLkc15f7zxR1ph3H/ociBW98Jy/i76F

ERDhNRV/vm6KcP9d8K1trUYb0VKhMp8n6y0/7tta8ej7C+YU+aHGIvA3rlGF0v+4

IWi3xeOch2E++qAfCdcfGNMqOGzakfXlDeSw1L6S2CcXzXtGm0s6tL5L1NuHotGv

RN9iTYSD4Q87+TcdxmSUXiQexIjWEPgFxsmGG8UrGjFarx43GM134zYE4hfJNQI5

JzUjnjf4fGr367RD5I/bxDIgGSndtpXoTVQ9RVV8PWkrjQ1F0NdG9XURBGFJYngF

2nkYEruaeiTvG1dfv0m0FuibHOhYmjzQD7iXiw+87S4kXhb8Swz/lxSSMtLT/1/Z

qJs/1PUUJu/2839Xm52E/bu07fEmdtnNYyuffeNvojQN7jZxVu4H0STjxg5CKd/2

T8owo4XOYRXjrOP0Cn/3EpES+ptAd8xILZU7Jc9WjtE3GcyxYbPJ3dCDH8f8dVvh

AygDCORPKNVt3ZkmO79M9NyQs5zgRYGzOi+lPFw6DP+uglYkmRRPzJrv8TRU7lTe

CUthYn/Zsl8w5FTsybCsigXP2FFFMGZ/i8dWwn3qmD0CET3GxxkCJSyH9ymT//Mk

dV3tsO9d8YmmMQ7Uwwqq

=4I9u

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

