|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gd
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2668-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. Oktober 2016, 18:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8670
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for gd
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2668-1
Rating: important
References: #1001900 #1004924 #1005274
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gd fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
to webp (bsc#1001900)
- CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
- CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
(bsc#1005274)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1571=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1571=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1571=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1571=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1
gd-devel-2.1.0-17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
gd-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
gd-2.1.0-17.1
gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274
|
|