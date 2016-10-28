Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for gd
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2668-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 #1004924 #1005274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gd fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
     crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
     to webp (bsc#1001900)
   - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
   - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
     (bsc#1005274)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1571=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1571=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1571=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1571=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-devel-2.1.0-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      gd-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      gd-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274

