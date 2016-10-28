Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

SUSE Security Update: Security update for gd

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2668-1

Rating: important

References: #1001900 #1004924 #1005274

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gd fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application

crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted

to webp (bsc#1001900)

- CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)

- CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()

(bsc#1005274)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1571=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1571=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1571=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1571=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1

gd-devel-2.1.0-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



gd-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



gd-2.1.0-17.1

gd-32bit-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-17.1

gd-debugsource-2.1.0-17.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274



