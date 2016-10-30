Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--8I3UP6T9tX36DGWhCoALiDFpBIKQFGKvl
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="4APnQLL0tmFaNIro8ogQ7PILtakFx0gxr"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <d14ccf38-8237-9353-f679-c38c136964e1@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201610-09 ] Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
--4APnQLL0tmFaNIro8ogQ7PILtakFx0gxr
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 29, 2016
Bugs: #589278, #590420, #592630, #593708, #595614, #597016
ID: 201610-09
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,
the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,
faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/chromium < 54.0.2840.59 >= 54.0.2840.59
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web
browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for
details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain
sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-54.0.2840.59"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5127
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5127
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5128
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5128
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5129
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5129
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5130
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5130
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5131
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5131
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5132
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5132
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5133
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5133
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5134
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5134
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5135
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5135
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5136
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5136
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5137
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5137
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5138
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5138
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5139
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5139
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5140
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5140
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5141
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5141
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5142
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5142
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-5143
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5143
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-5144
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5144
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-5145
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5145
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-5146
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5146
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-5147
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5147
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-5148
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5148
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-5149
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5149
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-5150
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5150
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-5151
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5151
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-5152
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5152
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-5153
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5153
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-5154
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5154
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-5155
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5155
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-5156
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5156
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-5157
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5157
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-5158
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5158
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-5159
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5159
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-5160
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5160
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-5161
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5161
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-5162
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5162
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-5163
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5163
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-5164
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5164
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-5165
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5165
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-5166
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5166
[ 41 ] CVE-2016-5167
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5167
[ 42 ] CVE-2016-5170
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5170
[ 43 ] CVE-2016-5171
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5171
[ 44 ] CVE-2016-5172
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5172
[ 45 ] CVE-2016-5173
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5173
[ 46 ] CVE-2016-5174
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5174
[ 47 ] CVE-2016-5175
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5175
[ 48 ] CVE-2016-5177
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5177
[ 49 ] CVE-2016-5178
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5178
[ 50 ] CVE-2016-5181
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5181
[ 51 ] CVE-2016-5182
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5182
[ 52 ] CVE-2016-5183
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5183
[ 53 ] CVE-2016-5184
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5184
[ 54 ] CVE-2016-5185
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5185
[ 55 ] CVE-2016-5186
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5186
[ 56 ] CVE-2016-5187
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5187
[ 57 ] CVE-2016-5188
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5188
[ 58 ] CVE-2016-5189
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5189
[ 59 ] CVE-2016-5190
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5190
[ 60 ] CVE-2016-5191
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5191
[ 61 ] CVE-2016-5192
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5192
[ 62 ] CVE-2016-5193
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5193
[ 63 ] CVE-2016-5194
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5194
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-09
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--4APnQLL0tmFaNIro8ogQ7PILtakFx0gxr--
--8I3UP6T9tX36DGWhCoALiDFpBIKQFGKvl
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYFJ/TAAoJECULev7WN52F/oIH/jLfwqYTMJKaF6CZjKrIiQMO
MQbe2AnQV0dlgdy0qsAxMGN1eKHYcQi4dI7aGlIk78kXDhHbcqNqSUwZcMLpTk4B
s85y2ul3uE8dLJci+ZLXi5hCgvdL58NS9G7ezdQjUrfQpdTl4b7w/LkbqFINgw6k
mCOlOpGuUeNDNo3AUsKDMCCUQgJE+L/Rzs6wdJblM24r4RLENXj3oxueLRG4a6Ht
ANt7AKb7hyIBP0qr9JBLQAXbHTfW27VyA14O0RjZ/fk3psu9TZ+uNsxoeRwziA0Y
Y/9v+8RKJSqVAZ9Em+qCP0EL8z31xiOw1yQO7RB4SdkLkGResD8U2jJvAEYelxE=
=4v1F
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--8I3UP6T9tX36DGWhCoALiDFpBIKQFGKvl--