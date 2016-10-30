Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-09

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: Chromium: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 29, 2016

Bugs: #589278, #590420, #592630, #593708, #595614, #597016

ID: 201610-09



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Chromium web browser,

the worst of which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer,

faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web.



Affected packages

=================



Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 www-client/chromium < 54.0.2840.59 >= 54.0.2840.59



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Chromium web

browser. Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for

details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, obtain

sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Chromium users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=www-client/chromium-54.0.2840.59"



References

==========



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-09



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





