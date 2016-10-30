Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Wget

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

[ GLSA 201610-11 ] GNU Wget: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-11

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: GNU Wget: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: October 29, 2016

Bugs: #560418, #585926

ID: 201610-11



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Wget, the worst of which

could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



GNU Wget is a free software package for retrieving files using HTTP,

HTTPS and FTP, the most widely-used Internet protocols.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/wget < 1.18 >= 1.18



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Wget. Please review

the CVE identifier and bug reports referenced for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or obtain sensitive information.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All GNU Wget users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/wget-1.18"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4971

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4971



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-11



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





