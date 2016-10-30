|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Wget
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GNU Wget
|ID:
|201610-11
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|So, 30. Oktober 2016, 22:35
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4971
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--I0pkrpLnfMpLCa0IOKiNqso52I8Whc1fs
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="Lcw8vMSDriIvdeP4bcTE97Px4AFGKkqg1"
From: Kristian Fiskerstrand <k_f@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: k_f@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <f761e31b-8e14-218c-d81e-819e9a878096@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201610-11 ] GNU Wget: Multiple vulnerabilities
--Lcw8vMSDriIvdeP4bcTE97Px4AFGKkqg1
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201610-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: GNU Wget: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: October 29, 2016
Bugs: #560418, #585926
ID: 201610-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Wget, the worst of which
could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
GNU Wget is a free software package for retrieving files using HTTP,
HTTPS and FTP, the most widely-used Internet protocols.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/wget < 1.18 >= 1.18
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Wget. Please review
the CVE identifier and bug reports referenced for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or obtain sensitive information.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All GNU Wget users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/wget-1.18"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4971
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4971
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-11
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--Lcw8vMSDriIvdeP4bcTE97Px4AFGKkqg1--
--I0pkrpLnfMpLCa0IOKiNqso52I8Whc1fs
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJYFKR8AAoJECULev7WN52FvMwH/jErJ+P1/TRKmGqIDOU3afYg
LO3zopxzI9KBE8cOur86Xm5NM22/6T4ijFJRMBFfIUVEY0ognXrzesTgb9EBlXV3
po0c7fgnfMW7FmLGvx38aLVkrUENTe4BUhy5iOOfEavwDIhveLT43L1IWkgs5Fo+
KW3SV5GR4V7AYdkv/RMz77dRWr4C1iNaHah6MT8MoaJLi28+Q6M/cL5+tXpqObrG
Pdd+7hL+iD/2g4xF8FCwQHHkLi07im5dCiASXo9AzGviqnEJhyGFPfMtBY+avgZy
hrbX62Cg7/TxUnNk+qoZLXc/LYOjy+5jlN9sXwhXAl+9s/A7yu7fPF6gTypr8J0=
=dW6g
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--I0pkrpLnfMpLCa0IOKiNqso52I8Whc1fs--
|
|