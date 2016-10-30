Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Wget
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Wget
ID: 201610-11
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 30. Oktober 2016, 22:35
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4971

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201610-11
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: GNU Wget: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: October 29, 2016
     Bugs: #560418, #585926
       ID: 201610-11

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Wget, the worst of which
could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

GNU Wget is a free software package for retrieving files using HTTP,
HTTPS and FTP, the most widely-used Internet protocols.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/wget                 < 1.18                     >= 1.18

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Wget. Please review
the CVE identifier and bug reports referenced for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or obtain sensitive information.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All GNU Wget users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/wget-1.18"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4971
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4971

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201610-11

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


