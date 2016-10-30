|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in node.js
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in node.js
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-7a3a0f0198
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 30. Oktober 2016, 22:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : nodejs
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.6.1
Release : 6.fc24
URL : http://nodejs.org/
Summary : JavaScript runtime
Description :
Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime
for easily building fast, scalable network applications.
Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that
makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive
real-time applications that run across distributed devices.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 4.6.1 (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|