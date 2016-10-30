Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in node.js

Name : nodejs

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.6.1

Release : 6.fc24

URL : http://nodejs.org/

Summary : JavaScript runtime

Description :

Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime

for easily building fast, scalable network applications.

Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that

makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive

real-time applications that run across distributed devices.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 4.6.1 (security)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

