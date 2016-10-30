Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in node.js
Name: Pufferüberlauf in node.js
ID: FEDORA-2016-7a3a0f0198
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 30. Oktober 2016, 22:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : nodejs
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.6.1
Release     : 6.fc24
URL         : http://nodejs.org/
Summary     : JavaScript runtime
Description :
Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime
for easily building fast, scalable network applications.
Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that
makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive
real-time applications that run across distributed devices.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 4.6.1 (security)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade nodejs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
