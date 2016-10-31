Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kdepimlibs

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : kdepimlibsProduct : Fedora 25Version : 4.14.10Release : 15.fc25URL : https://quickgit.kde.org/?p=kdepimlibs.gitSummary : KDE PIM LibrariesDescription :Personal Information Management (PIM) libraries for KDE 4.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:the new package fixes the CVE-2016-7966. for more info please take a look athttps://www.kde.org/info/security/advisory-20161006-1.txt--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1382298 - CVE-2016-7966 CVE-2016-7967 CVE-2016-7968 kdepim4: various flaws [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382298--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade kdepimlibs' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys