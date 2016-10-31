Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2673-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
Datum: Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 14:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8666

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 7 for SLE
 12 SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2673-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001486 #1001487 #1004419 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-8666
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
   errata is now available.

Description:

   This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.62-60_62 fixes several issues.

   The following security bugs were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
     which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004419).
   - CVE-2016-8666: The IP stack in the Linux kernel allowed remote attackers
     to cause a denial of service (stack consumption and panic) or possibly
     have unspecified other impact by triggering use of the GRO path for
     packets with tunnel stacking, as demonstrated by interleaved IPv4
     headers and GRE headers, a related issue to CVE-2016-7039 (bsc#1001486).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2016-1574=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):

      kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_62-default-3-5.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_62-60_62-xen-3-5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8666.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001486
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001487
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004419

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 er­schie­nen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt wei­te­re Fi­nanz­mit­tel für EU-Fos­sa

0
Polen star­tet zen­tra­les Qu­ell­code-Ar­chiv

1
FFm­peg 3.2 Hy­pa­tia ver­öf­fent­licht

7
Ba­re­os 16.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält EAL 4+-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

9
Mo­zil­las Pro­jekt Quan­tum soll Fi­re­fox wei­ter mo­der­ni­sie­ren

8
Ink­scape: Be­ta­ver­si­on von 0.92 und Wett­be­werb

2
Bench­mar­k: Ker­nel 4.9 am schnells­ten

18
Erste Im­ple­men­ta­ti­on von Bus1 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung