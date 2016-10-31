Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2683-1

Rating: important

References: #1001900 #1004924 #1005274

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for php7 fixes the following security issue:



- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application

crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted

to webp (bsc#1001900)

- CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)

- CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()

(bsc#1005274)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1576=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1576=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1

php7-devel-7.0.7-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-20.1

apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-7.0.7-20.1

php7-bcmath-7.0.7-20.1

php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-bz2-7.0.7-20.1

php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-calendar-7.0.7-20.1

php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ctype-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-curl-7.0.7-20.1

php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-dba-7.0.7-20.1

php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1

php7-dom-7.0.7-20.1

php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-enchant-7.0.7-20.1

php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-exif-7.0.7-20.1

php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fpm-7.0.7-20.1

php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ftp-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gd-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gettext-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gmp-7.0.7-20.1

php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-iconv-7.0.7-20.1

php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-imap-7.0.7-20.1

php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-intl-7.0.7-20.1

php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-json-7.0.7-20.1

php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ldap-7.0.7-20.1

php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mbstring-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mysql-7.0.7-20.1

php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-odbc-7.0.7-20.1

php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-opcache-7.0.7-20.1

php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-openssl-7.0.7-20.1

php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pcntl-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pdo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pgsql-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-phar-7.0.7-20.1

php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-posix-7.0.7-20.1

php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pspell-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-shmop-7.0.7-20.1

php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-snmp-7.0.7-20.1

php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-soap-7.0.7-20.1

php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sockets-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sqlite-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-20.1

php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-20.1

php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-wddx-7.0.7-20.1

php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xsl-7.0.7-20.1

php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-zip-7.0.7-20.1

php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

php7-zlib-7.0.7-20.1

php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):



php7-pear-7.0.7-20.1

php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-20.1





