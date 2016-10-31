Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2683-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
Datum: Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 14:53
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2683-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 #1004924 #1005274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for php7 fixes the following security issue:

   - CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
     crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
     to webp (bsc#1001900)
   - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
   - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
     (bsc#1005274)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1576=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1576=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-devel-7.0.7-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-20.1
      apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-bcmath-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-bz2-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-calendar-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ctype-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-curl-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-dba-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-dom-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-enchant-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-exif-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fpm-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ftp-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gd-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gettext-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gmp-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-iconv-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-imap-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-intl-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-json-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ldap-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mbstring-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mysql-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-odbc-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-opcache-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-openssl-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pcntl-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pdo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pgsql-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-phar-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-posix-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pspell-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-shmop-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-snmp-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-soap-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sockets-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sqlite-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-wddx-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xsl-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-zip-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-zlib-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):

      php7-pear-7.0.7-20.1
      php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-20.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274

