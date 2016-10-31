|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|SUSE-SU-2016:2683-1
|SUSE
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
|Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 14:53
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8670
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2683-1
Rating: important
References: #1001900 #1004924 #1005274
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for php7 fixes the following security issue:
- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
to webp (bsc#1001900)
- CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
- CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
(bsc#1005274)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1576=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1576=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1
php7-devel-7.0.7-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-20.1
apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-7.0.7-20.1
php7-bcmath-7.0.7-20.1
php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-bz2-7.0.7-20.1
php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-calendar-7.0.7-20.1
php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ctype-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-curl-7.0.7-20.1
php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-dba-7.0.7-20.1
php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-debugsource-7.0.7-20.1
php7-dom-7.0.7-20.1
php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-enchant-7.0.7-20.1
php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-exif-7.0.7-20.1
php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fpm-7.0.7-20.1
php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ftp-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gd-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gettext-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gmp-7.0.7-20.1
php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-iconv-7.0.7-20.1
php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-imap-7.0.7-20.1
php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-intl-7.0.7-20.1
php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-json-7.0.7-20.1
php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ldap-7.0.7-20.1
php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mbstring-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mysql-7.0.7-20.1
php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-odbc-7.0.7-20.1
php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-opcache-7.0.7-20.1
php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-openssl-7.0.7-20.1
php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pcntl-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pdo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pgsql-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-phar-7.0.7-20.1
php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-posix-7.0.7-20.1
php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pspell-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-shmop-7.0.7-20.1
php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-snmp-7.0.7-20.1
php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-soap-7.0.7-20.1
php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sockets-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sqlite-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-20.1
php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-20.1
php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-wddx-7.0.7-20.1
php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xsl-7.0.7-20.1
php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-zip-7.0.7-20.1
php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
php7-zlib-7.0.7-20.1
php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-20.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):
php7-pear-7.0.7-20.1
php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-20.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6911.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7568.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8670.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001900
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004924
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005274
--
