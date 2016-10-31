|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2127-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 16:34
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2127-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2127.html
Issue date: 2016-10-31
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5195
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 Long
Life.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server) - i386, ia64, noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem
handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory
mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write
access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their
privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW
breakage
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server):
Source:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.src.rpm
i386:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i386.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
ia64:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
noarch:
kernel-doc-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYF1DnXlSAg2UNWIIRAnhIAKCkSD4V/381pAeg6kJ7dgevMzroVACbBQiW
qEmX7nBvQb+Hu5TQ0355SmM=
=JiOY
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|