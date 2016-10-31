Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: RHSA-2016:2127-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mo, 31. Oktober 2016, 16:34
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2127-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2127.html
Issue date:        2016-10-31
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-5195 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 Long
Life.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server) - i386, ia64, noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.

Security Fix(es):

* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem
handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory
mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write
access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their
privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)

Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting this issue.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW
 breakage

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server):

Source:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.src.rpm

i386:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-PAE-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i386.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

ia64:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

noarch:
kernel-doc-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm
kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYF1DnXlSAg2UNWIIRAnhIAKCkSD4V/381pAeg6kJ7dgevMzroVACbBQiW
qEmX7nBvQb+Hu5TQ0355SmM=
=JiOY
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
