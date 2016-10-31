Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2127-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2127.html

Issue date: 2016-10-31

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5195

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 Long

Life.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server) - i386, ia64, noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem

handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory

mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write

access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their

privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting this issue.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW

breakage



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server):



Source:

kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-PAE-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-PAE-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-PAE-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i386.rpm

kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm

kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.i686.rpm



ia64:

kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm

kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.ia64.rpm



noarch:

kernel-doc-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-xen-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-xen-debuginfo-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm

kernel-xen-devel-2.6.18-238.57.1.el5.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/security/vulnerabilities/2706661



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

