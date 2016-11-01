Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SSA:2016-305-04
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 09:48
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  php (SSA:2016-305-04)

New php packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release fixes bugs and security issues.
  For more information, see:
    https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.27
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
80e383984078b79e4d85461855cd706e  php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
de9e695b496cc99c9b6a00697ceda3a3  php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
7a69288547fe90f489f9c849b07b2c07  php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
0fb724b7f45714f30071223f164d5227  php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
f16857f74ec283048bea7cfc12ef4392  php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0b5c2fbcd78127e86ad7761ddf4f3070  php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
c6425b48591fe85e0e4588431124525f  n/php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
22cf1cdfaebcd4df70b7a3e42652e5ac  n/php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart Apache httpd:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlgX5doACgkQakRjwEAQIjOJ6wCcCtiPBrAEsFep52Lj72AqYeBa
cvsAnjM79QTaWKk6zwL4jUuO5wx8Fj+X
=Tfz1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
De­bi­an ent­fernt Po­wer­PC für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch«

0
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 er­schie­nen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt wei­te­re Fi­nanz­mit­tel für EU-Fos­sa

0
Polen star­tet zen­tra­les Qu­ell­code-Ar­chiv

6
FFm­peg 3.2 Hy­pa­tia ver­öf­fent­licht

8
Ba­re­os 16.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält EAL 4+-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

9
Mo­zil­las Pro­jekt Quan­tum soll Fi­re­fox wei­ter mo­der­ni­sie­ren

10
Ink­scape: Be­ta­ver­si­on von 0.92 und Wett­be­werb

2
Bench­mar­k: Ker­nel 4.9 am schnells­ten
 
Werbung