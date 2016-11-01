Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] php (SSA:2016-305-04)



New php packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release fixes bugs and security issues.

For more information, see:

https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.27

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

80e383984078b79e4d85461855cd706e php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

de9e695b496cc99c9b6a00697ceda3a3 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

7a69288547fe90f489f9c849b07b2c07 php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

0fb724b7f45714f30071223f164d5227 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

f16857f74ec283048bea7cfc12ef4392 php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

0b5c2fbcd78127e86ad7761ddf4f3070 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

c6425b48591fe85e0e4588431124525f n/php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

22cf1cdfaebcd4df70b7a3e42652e5ac n/php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart Apache httpd:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlgX5doACgkQakRjwEAQIjOJ6wCcCtiPBrAEsFep52Lj72AqYeBa

cvsAnjM79QTaWKk6zwL4jUuO5wx8Fj+X

=Tfz1

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

