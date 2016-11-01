|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|SSA:2016-305-04
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 09:48
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] php (SSA:2016-305-04)
New php packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release fixes bugs and security issues.
For more information, see:
https://php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.6.27
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 package:
80e383984078b79e4d85461855cd706e php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
de9e695b496cc99c9b6a00697ceda3a3 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
7a69288547fe90f489f9c849b07b2c07 php-5.6.27-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
0fb724b7f45714f30071223f164d5227 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
f16857f74ec283048bea7cfc12ef4392 php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0b5c2fbcd78127e86ad7761ddf4f3070 php-5.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
c6425b48591fe85e0e4588431124525f n/php-5.6.27-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
22cf1cdfaebcd4df70b7a3e42652e5ac n/php-5.6.27-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg php-5.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart Apache httpd:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlgX5doACgkQakRjwEAQIjOJ6wCcCtiPBrAEsFep52Lj72AqYeBa
cvsAnjM79QTaWKk6zwL4jUuO5wx8Fj+X
=Tfz1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|