Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in UnZip
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in UnZip
ID: 201611-01
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 19:55
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8140
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8139
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8141

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-01
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: UnZip: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 01, 2016
     Bugs: #528082, #533748, #537424, #560416
       ID: 201611-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in UnZip allowing remote
attackers to execute arbitrary code and cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

Info-ZIP's UnZip is a tool to list and extract files inside PKZIP
compressed files.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-arch/unzip              < 6.0_p20                 >= 6.0_p20 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in UnZip. Please review the
referenced CVEâs for additional information.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of
Service.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All UnZip users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/unzip-6.0_p20"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8139
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8139
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8140
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8140
[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8141
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8141
[ 4 ] CVE-2014-9636
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9636

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-01

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


