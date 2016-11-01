Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in UnZip

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-01

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: UnZip: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 01, 2016

Bugs: #528082, #533748, #537424, #560416

ID: 201611-01



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in UnZip allowing remote

attackers to execute arbitrary code and cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



Info-ZIP's UnZip is a tool to list and extract files inside PKZIP

compressed files.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/unzip < 6.0_p20 >= 6.0_p20



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities were found in UnZip. Please review the

referenced CVEâs for additional information.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could execute arbitrary code or cause Denial of

Service.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All UnZip users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/unzip-6.0_p20"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8139

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8139

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8140

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8140

[ 3 ] CVE-2014-8141

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8141

[ 4 ] CVE-2014-9636

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-9636



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-01



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





