Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenVPN

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--5cdt7LTTGfwiAeBlfMp8GIEttUCoEl3QK

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="fjqgDPLQDE4VCMuAiKxD3Lm26wNRLr5bb";

protected-headers="v1"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <721d7996-2801-72d7-76c2-46f38a70f04e@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-02 ] OpenVPN: Multiple vulnerabilities



--fjqgDPLQDE4VCMuAiKxD3Lm26wNRLr5bb

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------139910B06C314972C2AC9D43"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------139910B06C314972C2AC9D43

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenVPN: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 01, 2016

Bugs: #582902, #592070

ID: 201611-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenVPN, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to read encrypted traffic.



Background

==========



OpenVPN is a multi-platform, full-featured SSL VPN solution.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/openvpn < 2.3.12 >= 2.3.12



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenVPN. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker may be able to recover plaintext from encrypted

communications.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All OpenVPN users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openvpn-2.3.12"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6329

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6329



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-02



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.





--------------139910B06C314972C2AC9D43

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: OpenVPN: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 01, 2016

Bugs: #582902, #592070

ID: 201611-02



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenVPN, the worst of which

allows remote attackers to read encrypted traffic.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



OpenVPN is a multi-platform, full-featured SSL VPN solution.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-misc/openvpn < 2.3.12 >=3D

2.=

3.12=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenVPN. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker may be able to recover plaintext from encrypted

communications.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All OpenVPN users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dnet-misc/openvpn-2.3.12"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6329

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6329">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-6329</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201611-02">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-02</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

</pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------139910B06C314972C2AC9D43--



--fjqgDPLQDE4VCMuAiKxD3Lm26wNRLr5bb--



--5cdt7LTTGfwiAeBlfMp8GIEttUCoEl3QK

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYGJf6XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/ypQP/jRePgJQehKfZjZaEdGnMAQ3

EaLkW34w8Kcf49eh9WI/LxpcEYTZJY2Fb9sJof30ZwZVa3ToIjiWLniWOKdQP/SL

aZRpKgvqazyu81yMPIUee88nIw2ELEReBfTo1XHiw/X/DMK/+fG1bIDqFo4S6oUO

COZQOUijEeyfcOb16R/ka7s1o1nZYwOIKPDY9KReqOMvmb+ZIQDeEE5tpzcDgc9w

NHADk0Fi7JAriumuQ0zWzWF4BeTS88ckLH/jcEVDKFikzh2nlsJDII5LsKcyYBrZ

RbXl7d0SvpfZ+SUQioWIZIG2lfWlXVBAl7d1sq+dKwEAPXp15GhgjnSkbgWFhHTd

3BDyxVBM7f2x+fhBAL/JvDW4sEvOFoaCpfjIia6Z69ksisFFMdtglZjfa3K5mPom

ZfijaCmsqrFZpzc8TpT1fHrs/sF8W/QvJ/VrAvjjhTrcEn8LboMpaX6eiEIeTdQH

20MPdnl4il8JeOhFPZb67VCnpPDOQUKGjC3R9H+vBGQtVEmnDBDGA2p2cGYga8pg

ENhqZupdEudmGKbOXJuh84RPOMedPzAPuehEiPmGarFrZ/KXIy/iAUrnEuPgjxyF

LCe8ehU80tu3rLXy2+54b1QreFmeDCBqmCcELghUw+fC3yh37PPegAn3W7lWPrOs

ZIdDOR2wktDbd7SOAgNB

=i1Et

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--5cdt7LTTGfwiAeBlfMp8GIEttUCoEl3QK--

