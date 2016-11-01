|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenVPN
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: OpenVPN: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 01, 2016
Bugs: #582902, #592070
ID: 201611-02
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in OpenVPN, the worst of which
allows remote attackers to read encrypted traffic.
Background
==========
OpenVPN is a multi-platform, full-featured SSL VPN solution.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/openvpn < 2.3.12 >= 2.3.12
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in OpenVPN. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker may be able to recover plaintext from encrypted
communications.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All OpenVPN users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/openvpn-2.3.12"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6329
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6329
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-02
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
