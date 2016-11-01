|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2133-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:03
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4470
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2133-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2133.html
Issue date: 2016-11-01
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4470 CVE-2016-5195
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4
Advanced Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem
handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory
mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write
access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their
privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)
* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel's keyring handling code: the
key_reject_and_link() function could be forced to free an arbitrary memory
block. An attacker could use this flaw to trigger a use-after-free
condition on the system, potentially allowing for privilege escalation.
(CVE-2016-4470, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting CVE-2016-5195. The
CVE-2016-4470 issue was discovered by David Howells (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1341716 - CVE-2016-4470 kernel: Uninitialized variable in request_key handling
causes kernel crash in error handling path
1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW
breakage
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-doc-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4470
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGJggXlSAg2UNWIIRAmjIAJ9Hv+CFW/7G9pWkwyCccCUjLGWYaQCgkVuO
VBItM1/0m2DIAPJoL6l4Gkg=
=mjf6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|