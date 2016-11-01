Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2133-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2133.html

Issue date: 2016-11-01

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4470 CVE-2016-5195

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.4

Advanced Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4) - x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition was found in the way the Linux kernel's memory subsystem

handled the copy-on-write (COW) breakage of private read-only memory

mappings. An unprivileged, local user could use this flaw to gain write

access to otherwise read-only memory mappings and thus increase their

privileges on the system. (CVE-2016-5195, Important)



* A flaw was found in the Linux kernel's keyring handling code: the

key_reject_and_link() function could be forced to free an arbitrary memory

block. An attacker could use this flaw to trigger a use-after-free

condition on the system, potentially allowing for privilege escalation.

(CVE-2016-4470, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Phil Oester for reporting CVE-2016-5195. The

CVE-2016-4470 issue was discovered by David Howells (Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1341716 - CVE-2016-4470 kernel: Uninitialized variable in request_key handling

causes kernel crash in error handling path

1384344 - CVE-2016-5195 kernel: mm: privilege escalation via MAP_PRIVATE COW

breakage



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.4):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-doc-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.4):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-358.75.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4470

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGJggXlSAg2UNWIIRAmjIAJ9Hv+CFW/7G9pWkwyCccCUjLGWYaQCgkVuO

VBItM1/0m2DIAPJoL6l4Gkg=

=mjf6

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

