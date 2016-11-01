Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2477-2
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:04
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2477-2
Rating:             important
References:         #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819 
                    #999820 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
                    CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
                    CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized
     object
   * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
     in BIT field
   * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
   * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
     phar in phar_parse_zipfile
   * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
   * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
   * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1446=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (aarch64):

      apache2-mod_php5-5.5.14-78.1
      apache2-mod_php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-bcmath-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-bcmath-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-bz2-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-bz2-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-calendar-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-calendar-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ctype-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ctype-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-curl-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-curl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-dba-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-dba-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-debugsource-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-dom-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-dom-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-enchant-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-enchant-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-exif-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-exif-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fastcgi-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fastcgi-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fileinfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fileinfo-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fpm-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-fpm-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ftp-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ftp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gd-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gd-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gettext-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gettext-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gmp-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-gmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-iconv-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-iconv-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-imap-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-imap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-intl-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-intl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-json-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-json-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ldap-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-ldap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mbstring-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mbstring-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mcrypt-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mcrypt-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mysql-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-mysql-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-odbc-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-odbc-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-opcache-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-opcache-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-openssl-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-openssl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pcntl-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pcntl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pdo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pdo-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pgsql-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pgsql-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-phar-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-phar-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-posix-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-posix-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pspell-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-pspell-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-shmop-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-shmop-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-snmp-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-snmp-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-soap-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-soap-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sockets-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sockets-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sqlite-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sqlite-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-suhosin-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-suhosin-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvmsg-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvmsg-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvsem-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvsem-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvshm-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-sysvshm-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-tokenizer-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-tokenizer-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-wddx-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-wddx-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlreader-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlreader-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlrpc-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlrpc-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlwriter-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xmlwriter-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xsl-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-xsl-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-zip-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-zip-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-zlib-5.5.14-78.1
      php5-zlib-debuginfo-5.5.14-78.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):

      php5-pear-5.5.14-78.1


References:

