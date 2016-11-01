Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs4
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in nodejs4
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2470-2
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:05
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for nodejs4
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2470-2
Rating:             important
References:         #1001652 #985201 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2183 CVE-2016-5325
                    CVE-2016-6304 CVE-2016-6306 CVE-2016-7052
                    CVE-2016-7099
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update brings the new upstream nodejs LTS version 4.6.0, fixing bugs
   and security issues:

   * Nodejs embedded openssl version update
       + upgrade to 1.0.2j (CVE-2016-6304, CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2016-2178,
         CVE-2016-6306, CVE-2016-7052)
       + remove support for dynamic 3rd party engine modules
   * http: Properly validate for allowable characters in input user data.
     This introduces a new case where throw may occur when configuring HTTP
     responses, users should already be adopting try/catch here.
     (CVE-2016-5325, bsc#985201)
   * tls: properly validate wildcard certificates (CVE-2016-7099, bsc#1001652)
   * buffer: Zero-fill excess bytes in new Buffer objects created with
     Buffer.concat()


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1439=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (aarch64):

      nodejs4-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-debuginfo-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-debugsource-4.6.0-8.1
      nodejs4-devel-4.6.0-8.1
      npm4-4.6.0-8.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):

      nodejs4-docs-4.6.0-8.1


