Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

An update that solves 29 vulnerabilities and has two fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for php7 fixes the following security issues:
* CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580] * CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032] * CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment [bsc#991422] * CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize() [bsc#991424] * CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426] * CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE [bsc#991427] * CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428] * CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session Deserialization [bsc#991429] * CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430] * CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn in simplestring.c [bsc#991437] * CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc() [bsc#991434] * CVE-2016-4473: Invalid free() instead of efree() in phar_extract_file() * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup() in Deserialization * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element * CVE-2016-7133: memory allocator fails to realloc small block to large one * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG in BIT field * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip phar in phar_parse_zipfile
