Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2460-2

Rating: important

References: #1001950 #987580 #988032 #991422 #991424

#991426 #991427 #991428 #991429 #991430 #991434

#991437 #995512 #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210

#997211 #997220 #997225 #997230 #997247 #997248

#997257 #999313 #999679 #999680 #999684 #999685

#999819 #999820

Cross-References: CVE-2016-4473 CVE-2016-5399 CVE-2016-6128

CVE-2016-6161 CVE-2016-6207 CVE-2016-6289

CVE-2016-6290 CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6292

CVE-2016-6295 CVE-2016-6296 CVE-2016-6297

CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126

CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129

CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132

CVE-2016-7133 CVE-2016-7134 CVE-2016-7412

CVE-2016-7413 CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416

CVE-2016-7417 CVE-2016-7418

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12

An update that solves 29 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for php7 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580]

* CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from

malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032]

* CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment

[bsc#991422]

* CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize()

[bsc#991424]

* CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in

php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426]

* CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE

[bsc#991427]

* CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in

virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428]

* CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session

Deserialization [bsc#991429]

* CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430]

* CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn

in simplestring.c [bsc#991437]

* CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc()

[bsc#991434]

* CVE-2016-4473: Invalid free() instead of efree() in phar_extract_file()

* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()

in Deserialization

* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability

* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds

* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access

* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF

* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access

* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml

* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element

* CVE-2016-7133: memory allocator fails to realloc small block to large one

* CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape

* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference

* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize

* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG

in BIT field

* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray

* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message

* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element

* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip

phar in phar_parse_zipfile





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1434=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (aarch64):



apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-15.1

apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-7.0.7-15.1

php7-bcmath-7.0.7-15.1

php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-bz2-7.0.7-15.1

php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-calendar-7.0.7-15.1

php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ctype-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-curl-7.0.7-15.1

php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-dba-7.0.7-15.1

php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-debugsource-7.0.7-15.1

php7-dom-7.0.7-15.1

php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-enchant-7.0.7-15.1

php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-exif-7.0.7-15.1

php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fpm-7.0.7-15.1

php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ftp-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gd-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gettext-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gmp-7.0.7-15.1

php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-iconv-7.0.7-15.1

php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-imap-7.0.7-15.1

php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-intl-7.0.7-15.1

php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-json-7.0.7-15.1

php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ldap-7.0.7-15.1

php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mbstring-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mysql-7.0.7-15.1

php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-odbc-7.0.7-15.1

php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-opcache-7.0.7-15.1

php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-openssl-7.0.7-15.1

php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pcntl-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pdo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pgsql-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-phar-7.0.7-15.1

php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-posix-7.0.7-15.1

php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pspell-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-shmop-7.0.7-15.1

php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-snmp-7.0.7-15.1

php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-soap-7.0.7-15.1

php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sockets-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sqlite-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-15.1

php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-15.1

php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-wddx-7.0.7-15.1

php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xsl-7.0.7-15.1

php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-zip-7.0.7-15.1

php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

php7-zlib-7.0.7-15.1

php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):



php7-pear-7.0.7-15.1

php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-15.1





