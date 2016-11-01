|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ecryptfs-utils
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in ecryptfs-utils
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-70b5173c05
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6224
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8946
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : ecryptfs-utils
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 111
Release : 1.fc23
URL : https://launchpad.net/ecryptfs
Summary : The eCryptfs mount helper and support libraries
Description :
eCryptfs is a stacked cryptographic filesystem that ships in Linux
kernel versions 2.6.19 and above. This package provides the mount
helper and supporting libraries to perform key management and mount
functions.
Install ecryptfs-utils if you would like to mount eCryptfs.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- ecryptfs-utils updated to 111 - fix ecryptfs-setup-swap improperly configures
encrypted swap when using GPT partitioning on a NVMe or MMC drive
(CVE-2016-6224, rhbz#1356828)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1356826 - CVE-2015-8946 CVE-2016-6224 ecryptfs-utils: various
flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1356826
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ecryptfs-utils' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|