Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ecryptfs-utils

Name : ecryptfs-utils

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 111

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://launchpad.net/ecryptfs

Summary : The eCryptfs mount helper and support libraries

Description :

eCryptfs is a stacked cryptographic filesystem that ships in Linux

kernel versions 2.6.19 and above. This package provides the mount

helper and supporting libraries to perform key management and mount

functions.



Install ecryptfs-utils if you would like to mount eCryptfs.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- ecryptfs-utils updated to 111 - fix ecryptfs-setup-swap improperly configures

encrypted swap when using GPT partitioning on a NVMe or MMC drive

(CVE-2016-6224, rhbz#1356828)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1356826 - CVE-2015-8946 CVE-2016-6224 ecryptfs-utils: various

flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1356826

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ecryptfs-utils' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

