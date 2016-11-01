Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

Name : systemd

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 222

Release : 17.fc23

URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd

Summary : A System and Service Manager

Description :

systemd is a system and service manager for Linux, compatible with

SysV and LSB init scripts. systemd provides aggressive parallelization

capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for starting services,

offers on-demand starting of daemons, keeps track of processes using

Linux cgroups, supports snapshotting and restoring of the system

state, maintains mount and automount points and implements an

elaborate transactional dependency-based service control logic. It can

work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Fix for the assertion failure on empty notification message (#1380287).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade systemd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

