Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd
|Denial of Service in systemd
|FEDORA-2016-8e4e733bef
|Fedora
|Fedora 23
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:22
|Keine Angabe
Name : systemd
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 222
Release : 17.fc23
URL : http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd
Summary : A System and Service Manager
Description :
systemd is a system and service manager for Linux, compatible with
SysV and LSB init scripts. systemd provides aggressive parallelization
capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for starting services,
offers on-demand starting of daemons, keeps track of processes using
Linux cgroups, supports snapshotting and restoring of the system
state, maintains mount and automount points and implements an
elaborate transactional dependency-based service control logic. It can
work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.
Update Information:
Fix for the assertion failure on empty notification message (#1380287).
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade systemd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
