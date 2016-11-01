Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libXvMC

Name : libXvMC

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.0.10

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://www.x.org

Summary : X.Org X11 libXvMC runtime library

X.Org X11 libXvMC runtime library



Security fix for CVE-2016-7953

[ 1 ] Bug #1381933 - CVE-2016-7953 libXvMC: Insufficient validation of server

responses results in buffer underflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381933

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libXvMC' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

