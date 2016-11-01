Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libXv

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Name : libXvProduct : Fedora 23Version : 1.0.11Release : 1.fc23URL : http://www.x.orgSummary : X.Org X11 libXv runtime libraryDescription :X.Org X11 libXv runtime library--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:Security fix for CVE-2016-5407--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1381931 - CVE-2016-5407 libXv: Insufficient validation of server responses results in out-of bounds accesses https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1381931--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade libXv' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys--------------------------------------------------------------------------------_______________________________________________package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.orgTo unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org