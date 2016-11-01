Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Tor
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Tor
ID: FEDORA-2016-3b6393acdd
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8860

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : tor
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 0.2.8.9
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : https://www.torproject.org
Summary     : Anonymizing overlay network for TCP
Description :
The Tor network is a group of volunteer-operated servers that allows people to
improve their privacy and security on the Internet. Tor's users employ this
network by connecting through a series of virtual tunnels rather than making a
direct connection, thus allowing both organizations and individuals to share
information over public networks without compromising their privacy. Along the
same line, Tor is an effective censorship circumvention tool, allowing its
users to reach otherwise blocked destinations or content. Tor can also be used
as a building block for software developers to create new communication tools
with built-in privacy features.

This package contains the Tor software that can act as either a server on the
Tor network, or as a client to connect to the Tor network.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

update to upstream release 0.2.8.9
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1386499 - CVE-2016-8860 tor: Version 0.2.8.9 contains security
 fixes
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1386499
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tor' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

11
De­bi­an ent­fernt Po­wer­PC für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch«

2
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 er­schie­nen

0
Eu­ro­päi­sches Par­la­ment be­wil­ligt wei­te­re Fi­nanz­mit­tel für EU-Fos­sa

0
Polen star­tet zen­tra­les Qu­ell­code-Ar­chiv

7
FFm­peg 3.2 Hy­pa­tia ver­öf­fent­licht

8
Ba­re­os 16.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.1 er­hält EAL 4+-Zer­ti­fi­ka­ti­on

9
Mo­zil­las Pro­jekt Quan­tum soll Fi­re­fox wei­ter mo­der­ni­sie­ren

10
Ink­scape: Be­ta­ver­si­on von 0.92 und Wett­be­werb

2
Bench­mar­k: Ker­nel 4.9 am schnells­ten
 
Werbung