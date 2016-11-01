|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in D-BUS
|Name:
|Denial of Service in D-BUS
|ID:
|USN-3116-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-0245
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3116-1
November 01, 2016
dbus vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in DBus.
Software Description:
- dbus: simple interprocess messaging system
Details:
It was discovered that DBus incorrectly validated the source of
ActivationFailure signals. A local attacker could use this issue to cause a
denial of service. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu
14.04 LTS. (CVE-2015-0245)
It was discovered that DBus incorrectly handled certain format strings. A
local attacker could use this issue to cause a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue is only exposed to unprivileged
users when the fix for CVE-2015-0245 is not applied, hence this issue is
only likely to affect Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Ubuntu 16.04
LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 have been updated as a preventative measure in the
event that a new attack vector for this issue is discovered.
(No CVE number)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
dbus 1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1
libdbus-1-3 1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
dbus 1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1
libdbus-1-3 1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
dbus 1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4
libdbus-1-3 1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
dbus 1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8
libdbus-1-3 1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3116-1
CVE-2015-0245
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8
|
|