Sicherheit: Denial of Service in D-BUS

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1173537763084604011==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="kPtgvbeMnElsGfQpjfvAebxtcXKn0lgAJ"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--kPtgvbeMnElsGfQpjfvAebxtcXKn0lgAJ

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="gvCqa8fHP4jcCMfFxcTLiDlHIu2mB36QO"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"

<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>

Message-ID: <66241ef5-d3cc-bd7d-d392-365cb5f50672@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3116-1] DBus vulnerabilities



--gvCqa8fHP4jcCMfFxcTLiDlHIu2mB36QO

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3116-1

November 01, 2016



dbus vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in DBus.



Software Description:

- dbus: simple interprocess messaging system



Details:



It was discovered that DBus incorrectly validated the source of

ActivationFailure signals. A local attacker could use this issue to cause a

denial of service. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu

14.04 LTS. (CVE-2015-0245)



It was discovered that DBus incorrectly handled certain format strings. A

local attacker could use this issue to cause a denial of service, or

possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue is only exposed to unprivileged

users when the fix for CVE-2015-0245 is not applied, hence this issue is

only likely to affect Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Ubuntu 16.04

LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 have been updated as a preventative measure in the

event that a new attack vector for this issue is discovered.

(No CVE number)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

dbus 1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1

libdbus-1-3 1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

dbus 1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1

libdbus-1-3 1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

dbus 1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4

libdbus-1-3 1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

dbus 1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8

libdbus-1-3 1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3116-1

CVE-2015-0245



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.10.10-1ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.10.6-1ubuntu3.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.6.18-0ubuntu4.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/dbus/1.4.18-1ubuntu1.8







--gvCqa8fHP4jcCMfFxcTLiDlHIu2mB36QO--



--kPtgvbeMnElsGfQpjfvAebxtcXKn0lgAJ

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYGOCdAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TYdsQAJbnAt5vqHkmeJqX0kBLBU+E

FVVfmsUOheyeFCtofxk6yHojoKZoeVNiTK/Chg6NipSrGObZwppdjxQWugoUBJsP

CfYcBr8Xqer1J6EonfNfpiEuHUVHASuyD/5eYVrvornJGknNpvWJuPCAYVKVSmyI

/rTrZomKC+XXbfmxkG/Vf/2j7ZtoalEnioMAzyJsv0wyB88dcK2zXH6OM34+BBpw

z0aa28GVkeje+5DXH3PCrXckVwbDUo4NUjJkItanur1FZ67T0dxE3DMMHNZdGFe/

ERoR1La3oa9FKN8l6AlTGE4Ktq780Y1sgIW9miFBgfPUCA9/NyASIQ7pysOsfJQI

Y8Yom8AdJZBXNXl6/zEN8upLA2l5zMW3RY67oAa2KwgrKZOhmN3UjK0fHYK8fqh5

Fi3PgvpmesOaqGBATgXi9WkmYZm3a+9VSn5LJf4emDIvq37hYi1z/ZYmoTiGHA/i

Nf6N5QFRXpm+J6FZ+7eCny2OSy8zpqm6cM21ZmqC/rbJXFwbfo/xVcA44TenKobu

XoEOPM1WMwemmZAQCI1hqhv7/wwcpOJWOJ6l2j8nE5QS9TUIG2lgkqj4HbeWotqO

0riGpoPIpGmzJ7E50IACKSaNHNUGChu37d9l1ghSF1jYYiCm/jftfN8eqYZpGYgP

0oC/Kep/6UxURHf9aKa6

=T8V3

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--kPtgvbeMnElsGfQpjfvAebxtcXKn0lgAJ--





--===============1173537763084604011==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1173537763084604011==--

