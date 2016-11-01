|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in MailMan
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in MailMan
|ID:
|USN-3118-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7123
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6893
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <944b970d-c01a-a3a1-825d-edbb69071e82@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3118-1] Mailman vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3118-1
November 01, 2016
mailman vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Mailman.
Software Description:
- mailman: Powerful, web-based mailing list manager
Details:
It was discovered that the Mailman administrative web interface did not
protect against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. If an
authenticated user were tricked into visiting a malicious website while
logged into Mailman, a remote attacker could perform administrative
actions. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7123)
Nishant Agarwala discovered that the Mailman user options page did not
protect against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. If an
authenticated user were tricked into visiting a malicious website while
logged into Mailman, a remote attacker could modify user options.
(CVE-2016-6893)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
mailman 1:2.1.22-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
mailman 1:2.1.20-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
mailman 1:2.1.16-2ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
mailman 1:2.1.14-3ubuntu0.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3118-1
CVE-2016-6893, CVE-2016-7123
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.22-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.20-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.16-2ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.14-3ubuntu0.4
|
|