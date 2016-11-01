Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in MailMan

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3118-1

November 01, 2016



mailman vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Mailman.



Software Description:

- mailman: Powerful, web-based mailing list manager



Details:



It was discovered that the Mailman administrative web interface did not

protect against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. If an

authenticated user were tricked into visiting a malicious website while

logged into Mailman, a remote attacker could perform administrative

actions. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7123)



Nishant Agarwala discovered that the Mailman user options page did not

protect against cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks. If an

authenticated user were tricked into visiting a malicious website while

logged into Mailman, a remote attacker could modify user options.

(CVE-2016-6893)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

mailman 1:2.1.22-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

mailman 1:2.1.20-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

mailman 1:2.1.16-2ubuntu0.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

mailman 1:2.1.14-3ubuntu0.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3118-1

CVE-2016-6893, CVE-2016-7123



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.22-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.20-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.16-2ubuntu0.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mailman/1:2.1.14-3ubuntu0.4







