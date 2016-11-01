Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3117-1

November 01, 2016



libgd2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The GD library could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a

specially crafted image file.



Software Description:

- libgd2: GD Graphics Library



Details:



Ibrahim El-Sayed discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain

malformed Tiff images. If a user or automated system were tricked into

processing a specially crafted Tiff image, an attacker could cause a denial

of service. (CVE-2016-6911)



Ke Liu discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain integers

when processing WebP images. If a user or automated system were tricked

into processing a specially crafted WebP image, an attacker could cause a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only

applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-7568)



Emmanuel Law discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain

strings when creating images. If a user or automated system were tricked

into processing a specially crafted image, an attacker could cause a denial

of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8670)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libgd3 2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libgd3 2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libgd3 2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libgd2-noxpm 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3

libgd2-xpm 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3117-1

CVE-2016-6911, CVE-2016-7568, CVE-2016-8670



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3







