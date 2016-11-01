Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gd
ID: USN-3117-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 1. November 2016, 20:44
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8670

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3117-1
November 01, 2016

libgd2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

The GD library could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a
specially crafted image file.

Software Description:
- libgd2: GD Graphics Library

Details:

Ibrahim El-Sayed discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain
malformed Tiff images. If a user or automated system were tricked into
processing a specially crafted Tiff image, an attacker could cause a denial
of service. (CVE-2016-6911)

Ke Liu discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain integers
when processing WebP images. If a user or automated system were tricked
into processing a specially crafted WebP image, an attacker could cause a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only
applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-7568)

Emmanuel Law discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain
strings when creating images. If a user or automated system were tricked
into processing a specially crafted image, an attacker could cause a denial
of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8670)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  libgd3                          2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libgd3                          2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libgd3                          2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libgd2-noxpm                    2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3
  libgd2-xpm                      2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3117-1
  CVE-2016-6911, CVE-2016-7568, CVE-2016-8670

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3



