|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gd
|ID:
|USN-3117-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7568
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8670
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3117-1
November 01, 2016
libgd2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The GD library could be made to crash or run programs if it processed a
specially crafted image file.
Software Description:
- libgd2: GD Graphics Library
Details:
Ibrahim El-Sayed discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain
malformed Tiff images. If a user or automated system were tricked into
processing a specially crafted Tiff image, an attacker could cause a denial
of service. (CVE-2016-6911)
Ke Liu discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain integers
when processing WebP images. If a user or automated system were tricked
into processing a specially crafted WebP image, an attacker could cause a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only
applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-7568)
Emmanuel Law discovered that the GD library incorrectly handled certain
strings when creating images. If a user or automated system were tricked
into processing a specially crafted image, an attacker could cause a denial
of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8670)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libgd3 2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libgd3 2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libgd3 2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libgd2-noxpm 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3
libgd2-xpm 2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3117-1
CVE-2016-6911, CVE-2016-7568, CVE-2016-8670
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.2.1-1ubuntu3.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.1-4ubuntu0.16.04.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.1.0-3ubuntu0.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libgd2/2.0.36~rc1~dfsg-6ubuntu2.3
|
|