Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3702-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

November 01, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tar

CVE ID : CVE-2016-6321

Debian Bug : 842339



Harry Sintonen discovered that GNU tar does not properly handle member

names containing '..', thus allowing an attacker to bypass the path

names specified on the command line and replace files and directories in

the target directory.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.27.1-2+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.29b-1.1.



We recommend that you upgrade your tar packages.



