Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
|Überschreiben von Dateien in tar
|DSA-3702-1
|Debian
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Di, 1. November 2016, 20:45
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6321
Originalnachricht
Package : tar
CVE ID : CVE-2016-6321
Debian Bug : 842339
Harry Sintonen discovered that GNU tar does not properly handle member
names containing '..', thus allowing an attacker to bypass the path
names specified on the command line and replace files and directories in
the target directory.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.27.1-2+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.29b-1.1.
We recommend that you upgrade your tar packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
