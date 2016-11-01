|
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2134-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Software Collections
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 22:12
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x
Retirement Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2134-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2134.html
Issue date: 2016-11-01
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Developer
Toolset Version 3.x. This notification applies only to those customers
subscribed to the channel for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x.
2. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Life Cycle
policy, the Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x offering was retired on
October 31, 2016, and active support is no longer provided. Accordingly,
Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including Critical impact
security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Developer Toolset
Version 3.x after October 31, 2016. In addition, technical support through
Red Hat's Global Support Services will be limited as described under
"non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base article located at
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.
We encourage customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version
3.x to migrate to a more recent release of Red Hat Developer Toolset. As a
benefit of the Red Hat subscription model, customers can use their active
Red Hat Developer Toolset subscriptions to entitle any system on a
currently supported version of this product.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle can be found
here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
3. Solution:
Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x was retired on October 31,
2016. Customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x are
encouraged to migrate to a newer release of Red Hat Enterprise Developer
Toolset, and can find additional details on the Red Hat Enterprise
Developer Toolset life cycle page at
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
4. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
5. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|