Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x

Retirement Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2134-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2134.html

Issue date: 2016-11-01

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the final notification for the retirement of Red Hat Developer

Toolset Version 3.x. This notification applies only to those customers

subscribed to the channel for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x.



2. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Life Cycle

policy, the Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x offering was retired on

October 31, 2016, and active support is no longer provided. Accordingly,

Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including Critical impact

security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Developer Toolset

Version 3.x after October 31, 2016. In addition, technical support through

Red Hat's Global Support Services will be limited as described under

"non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base article located at

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.



We encourage customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version

3.x to migrate to a more recent release of Red Hat Developer Toolset. As a

benefit of the Red Hat subscription model, customers can use their active

Red Hat Developer Toolset subscriptions to entitle any system on a

currently supported version of this product.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle can be found

here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



3. Solution:



Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x was retired on October 31,

2016. Customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x are

encouraged to migrate to a newer release of Red Hat Enterprise Developer

Toolset, and can find additional details on the Red Hat Enterprise

Developer Toolset life cycle page at

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



4. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



5. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGMaZXlSAg2UNWIIRAoOeAJ9c7OjaipfqhnqBHl5zgRg9cy+mrQCgvMUu

TNwgpaY7orEMZhSI+phAle8=

=7O35

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

