Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <72d67cdf-6cd7-2398-7306-65adba1854ee@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3119-1] Bind vulnerability



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3119-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3119-1

November 01, 2016



bind9 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network

traffic.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



Tony Finch and Marco Davids discovered that Bind incorrectly handled

certain responses containing a DNAME answer. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of

service.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.10



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.19



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3119-1

CVE-2016-8864



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.10

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.19







