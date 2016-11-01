|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|USN-3119-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 1. November 2016, 22:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============4217419984086971368==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="XNdNxULwULu1EF2i17xs4e5vLf2dUrI1p"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--XNdNxULwULu1EF2i17xs4e5vLf2dUrI1p
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="19FMun05ipgxO4OLC23eK0wx6Tf54e2P7"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <72d67cdf-6cd7-2398-7306-65adba1854ee@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3119-1] Bind vulnerability
--19FMun05ipgxO4OLC23eK0wx6Tf54e2P7
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3119-1
November 01, 2016
bind9 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Bind could be made to crash if it received specially crafted network
traffic.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
Tony Finch and Marco Davids discovered that Bind incorrectly handled
certain responses containing a DNAME answer. A remote attacker could
possibly use this issue to cause Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of
service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.10
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.19
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3119-1
CVE-2016-8864
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.10
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.19
--19FMun05ipgxO4OLC23eK0wx6Tf54e2P7--
--XNdNxULwULu1EF2i17xs4e5vLf2dUrI1p
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=qTB5
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--XNdNxULwULu1EF2i17xs4e5vLf2dUrI1p--
--===============4217419984086971368==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============4217419984086971368==--
|
|