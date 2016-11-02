Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

SUSE Security Update: Security update for curl

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2699-1

Rating: important

References: #1005633 #1005634 #1005635 #1005637 #1005638

#1005640 #1005642 #1005643 #1005645 #1005646

#998760

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7167 CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616

CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618 CVE-2016-8619

CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622

CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 11 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for curl fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2016-8624: invalid URL parsing with '#' (bsc#1005646)

- CVE-2016-8623: Use-after-free via shared cookies (bsc#1005645)

- CVE-2016-8622: URL unescape heap overflow via integer truncation

(bsc#1005643)

- CVE-2016-8621: curl_getdate read out of bounds (bsc#1005642)

- CVE-2016-8620: glob parser write/read out of bounds (bsc#1005640)

- CVE-2016-8619: double-free in krb5 code (bsc#1005638)

- CVE-2016-8618: double-free in curl_maprintf (bsc#1005637)

- CVE-2016-8617: OOB write via unchecked multiplication (bsc#1005635)

- CVE-2016-8616: case insensitive password comparison (bsc#1005634)

- CVE-2016-8615: cookie injection for other servers (bsc#1005633)

- CVE-2016-7167: escape and unescape integer overflows (bsc#998760)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1591=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1591=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1591=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



curl-debuginfo-7.37.0-31.1

curl-debugsource-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl-devel-7.37.0-31.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



curl-7.37.0-31.1

curl-debuginfo-7.37.0-31.1

curl-debugsource-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-debuginfo-7.37.0-31.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libcurl4-32bit-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-debuginfo-32bit-7.37.0-31.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



curl-7.37.0-31.1

curl-debuginfo-7.37.0-31.1

curl-debugsource-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-32bit-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-debuginfo-32bit-7.37.0-31.1

libcurl4-debuginfo-7.37.0-31.1





