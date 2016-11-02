Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3113-1

November 02, 2016



oxide-qt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.



Software Description:

- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)



Details:



It was discovered that a long running unload handler could cause an

incognito profile to be reused in some circumstances. If a user were

tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-1586)



Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user

were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could

potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,

spoof an application's URL bar, obtain sensitive information, cause a

denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5186,

CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3113-1

CVE-2016-1586, CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185,

CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189,

CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







