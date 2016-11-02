Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide

|
Chris Coulson
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <b4b05d90-5aa5-5565-3e55-6185fc3ae9a1@canonical.com>
[USN-3113-1] Oxide vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3113-1
November 02, 2016
oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.
Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)
Details:
It was discovered that a long running unload handler could cause an
incognito profile to be reused in some circumstances. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-1586)
Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
spoof an application's URL bar, obtain sensitive information, cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5186,
CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
liboxideqtcore0 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3113-1
CVE-2016-1586, CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185,
CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189,
CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
