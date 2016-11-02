Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oxide
ID: USN-3113-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 2. November 2016, 16:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5194
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5188
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5185
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1586
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5182
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5189
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5192
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5187
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5186

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3113-1
November 02, 2016

oxide-qt vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Oxide.

Software Description:
- oxide-qt: Web browser engine for Qt (QML plugin)

Details:

It was discovered that a long running unload handler could cause an
incognito profile to be reused in some circumstances. If a user were
tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit this to obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2016-1586)

Multiple security vulnerabilities were discovered in Chromium. If a user
were tricked in to opening a specially crafted website, an attacker could
potentially exploit these to conduct cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks,
spoof an application's URL bar, obtain sensitive information, cause a
denial of service via application crash, or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5186,
CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  liboxideqtcore0                 1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3113-1
  CVE-2016-1586, CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5185,
  CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5189,
  CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5194

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/oxide-qt/1.18.3-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



