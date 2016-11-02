Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2141 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2141.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

3e2d58dc776ab061309890162ebae0b602c6d29e8a0c752f8e57e9f65d5cb390

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

3ab9710ea4dc8cb9add7ed7f7e67ebc8065738c69854481ce7127fec0067e619

bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

aca3bedae5c7cdbdf6a08efb1e3a860119af0f45ddffcd73e0a88cc907ef0d92

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

42a8a2b0b0dfc88da188014819c7b4284fc74024aa778c6da60b2812d318efaa

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

63c70130106c809fdf2b66bde34b29dc357b80b7bbe9f5c86af8beb71eb4fe74

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

d0ed73a4ac94cff4b01b1e871eee57e01b5fc6cb229f01570bcaa731a061c465

bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

b74fdb5985e411a722d446501d4c1ded3aa64953e9de8a05c13115288d54ec2f

bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

e678a6e7e6d217b5ff06b138dca80f1a69f893ef23b50389b007464f8589bff4

caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm



x86_64:

16b4239a8971548908848651973f2763fefeee417d9f99c91f9202823398d669

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

be3cad068fb6962a495c4f232c6847fc0bba38b12758b81bbeaf98f93e2de613

bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

aca3bedae5c7cdbdf6a08efb1e3a860119af0f45ddffcd73e0a88cc907ef0d92

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

7d97fb0cd285fef2de6de156d611e485136d953a929e1e9c27fb99ef55febfda

bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

42a8a2b0b0dfc88da188014819c7b4284fc74024aa778c6da60b2812d318efaa

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

27025805a55d9de451822969c129878fdc900c9cd4927c213be49f32038658d5

bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

63c70130106c809fdf2b66bde34b29dc357b80b7bbe9f5c86af8beb71eb4fe74

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm

b7f67e002209e7943a2b81593589b89f9d97ef61987f3cd045224d7f4f844372

bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

d6480a340a4c5432133a6b615cd88c9b062887749ff8eb3069cf5662f7a689b0

bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

18aaaf91d307156f1a8d3c747f2ef7c07a8602f5a079b7284f9f6cd6833a70c5

bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm

d4b2cdf9ea23fef3d97213fba71fa3b96defb469c4eea15c82f0f9c836fa83a0

caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm



Source:

6a0a4af0486ffacd345255202bce1c61ce03e81387f70ac04c5de45b80a054fd

bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.src.rpm







