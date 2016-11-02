|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|CESA-2016:2141
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 5
|Datum:
|Mi, 2. November 2016, 23:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2141.html
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01434
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:2141 Important
Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2141.html
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
i386:
3e2d58dc776ab061309890162ebae0b602c6d29e8a0c752f8e57e9f65d5cb390
bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
3ab9710ea4dc8cb9add7ed7f7e67ebc8065738c69854481ce7127fec0067e619
bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
aca3bedae5c7cdbdf6a08efb1e3a860119af0f45ddffcd73e0a88cc907ef0d92
bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
42a8a2b0b0dfc88da188014819c7b4284fc74024aa778c6da60b2812d318efaa
bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
63c70130106c809fdf2b66bde34b29dc357b80b7bbe9f5c86af8beb71eb4fe74
bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
d0ed73a4ac94cff4b01b1e871eee57e01b5fc6cb229f01570bcaa731a061c465
bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
b74fdb5985e411a722d446501d4c1ded3aa64953e9de8a05c13115288d54ec2f
bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
e678a6e7e6d217b5ff06b138dca80f1a69f893ef23b50389b007464f8589bff4
caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
x86_64:
16b4239a8971548908848651973f2763fefeee417d9f99c91f9202823398d669
bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
be3cad068fb6962a495c4f232c6847fc0bba38b12758b81bbeaf98f93e2de613
bind-chroot-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
aca3bedae5c7cdbdf6a08efb1e3a860119af0f45ddffcd73e0a88cc907ef0d92
bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
7d97fb0cd285fef2de6de156d611e485136d953a929e1e9c27fb99ef55febfda
bind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
42a8a2b0b0dfc88da188014819c7b4284fc74024aa778c6da60b2812d318efaa
bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
27025805a55d9de451822969c129878fdc900c9cd4927c213be49f32038658d5
bind-libbind-devel-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
63c70130106c809fdf2b66bde34b29dc357b80b7bbe9f5c86af8beb71eb4fe74
bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.i386.rpm
b7f67e002209e7943a2b81593589b89f9d97ef61987f3cd045224d7f4f844372
bind-libs-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
d6480a340a4c5432133a6b615cd88c9b062887749ff8eb3069cf5662f7a689b0
bind-sdb-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
18aaaf91d307156f1a8d3c747f2ef7c07a8602f5a079b7284f9f6cd6833a70c5
bind-utils-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
d4b2cdf9ea23fef3d97213fba71fa3b96defb469c4eea15c82f0f9c836fa83a0
caching-nameserver-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.x86_64.rpm
Source:
6a0a4af0486ffacd345255202bce1c61ce03e81387f70ac04c5de45b80a054fd
bind-9.3.6-25.P1.el5_11.11.src.rpm
--
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: JohnnyCentOS
_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
|
|