|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in memcached
|ID:
|USN-3120-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 07:17
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8706
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============8236200207557547087==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <99fd83b5-391a-f34e-d771-db0b9f33f1c5@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3120-1] Memcached vulnerabilities
--0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3120-1
November 02, 2016
memcached vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Memcached could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially
crafted network traffic.
Software Description:
- memcached: high-performance memory object caching system
Details:
Aleksandar Nikolic discovered that Memcached incorrectly handled certain
malformed commands. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
Memcached to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
memcached 1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
memcached 1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
memcached 1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
memcached 1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3120-1
CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705, CVE-2016-8706
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2
--0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE--
--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=t4oD
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a--
--===============8236200207557547087==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============8236200207557547087==--
|
|