Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in memcached
ID: USN-3120-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 07:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8704
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8706

Originalnachricht

 
Subject: [USN-3120-1] Memcached vulnerabilities

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3120-1
November 02, 2016

memcached vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Memcached could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially
crafted network traffic.

Software Description:
- memcached: high-performance memory object caching system

Details:

Aleksandar Nikolic discovered that Memcached incorrectly handled certain
malformed commands. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
Memcached to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  memcached                       1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  memcached                       1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  memcached                       1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  memcached                       1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3120-1
  CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705, CVE-2016-8706

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2



Werbung