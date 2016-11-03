Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in memcached

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============8236200207557547087==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <99fd83b5-391a-f34e-d771-db0b9f33f1c5@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3120-1] Memcached vulnerabilities



--0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3120-1

November 02, 2016



memcached vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Memcached could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially

crafted network traffic.



Software Description:

- memcached: high-performance memory object caching system



Details:



Aleksandar Nikolic discovered that Memcached incorrectly handled certain

malformed commands. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause

Memcached to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

memcached 1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

memcached 1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

memcached 1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

memcached 1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3120-1

CVE-2016-8704, CVE-2016-8705, CVE-2016-8706



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu2.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.25-2ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.14-0ubuntu9.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/memcached/1.4.13-0ubuntu2.2







--0WiIlaKW2kIX09i0scWLjQkwaT5KnWFRE--



--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYGmQ0AAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TwXsQAIb+jamDBc4nH1QqhpQXZHI7

KP6iv8ugtBvTbCaGxMew0ouJJKsyquF4W9grtfUaw0JRTIz1zt5dldObHiPqPUFI

mwrcbhsbiTAfaY23Hiv20wXk780r7y7Jjve5TliIhsx0vb/Vb8V0LdXDtfe4DfVG

Ol43qcRjtZfKtWnWfghrxkNqOG9OGW4CvTpxCKiKEnj6iCHP1akJUoFHJlhg9Ed4

0haMoafDzXTwjSMaO9+v1RHFy9XWZcZtulf9X6uAlXemWiMq09LT5DNheD997dUn

ACO4I3Csg+AvcxE7DkJClIXEKDsiAN9akjLNc1j1X9kRu4zSvhNH39l4qrwrUNQ1

+TFtnjK0qmW9/+3LsV2B5b4JoaL6bW1Sq7j8NsSczyEhBg4NXKNAeY+pUAAUWhHr

vaLZZRcr70Vwebd3IBEqAHvR6/62DIwjUcAN3HhStNC28e21b9uIxLzrAsK2tKu5

ID9BbZ4vl1n1i76ypdF7k5d2ky3WJ2HsSCSzhsOsUM5pAhd1DcReJJ8+dAJ0s6Kl

qPgTnUOfxUGmLnSDIfcPM3xIA1iBGPQCw9WikBU65R+1XC0IgqH3PfC3KJWEIXR1

bkkVhpjyJufHS48K29Xis7sZiZovc0yAsCFZ4rXcnrd7188SnTTexQvoQVE9aAqJ

qS5QeDR7WjPR+ORAgAm8

=t4oD

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Lu4aQgTIFBp54UvDH1PNCAfeOuGIAV77a--





--===============8236200207557547087==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============8236200207557547087==--

