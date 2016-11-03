Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3121-1

November 03, 2016



openjdk-8 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 8.



Software Description:

- openjdk-8: Open Source Java implementation



Details:



It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly

check arguments of the System.arraycopy() function in certain cases. An

attacker could use this to bypass Java sandbox restrictions.

(CVE-2016-5582)



It was discovered that OpenJDK did not restrict the set of algorithms used

for Jar integrity verification. An attacker could use this to modify

without detection the content of a JAR file, affecting system integrity.

(CVE-2016-5542)



It was discovered that the JMX component of OpenJDK did not sufficiently

perform classloader consistency checks. An attacker could use this to

bypass Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2016-5554)



It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly

check received Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP) packets. An attacker could

use this to send debugging commands to a Java application with debugging

enabled. (CVE-2016-5573)



It was discovered that OpenJDK did not properly handle HTTP proxy

authentication. An attacker could use this to expose HTTPS server

authentication credentials. (CVE-2016-5597)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

openjdk-8-jdk 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

openjdk-8-jdk-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

openjdk-8-jre 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

openjdk-8-jre-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

openjdk-8-jre-jamvm 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

openjdk-8-jre-zero 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

openjdk-8-jdk 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2

openjdk-8-jdk-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2

openjdk-8-jre 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2

openjdk-8-jre-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2

openjdk-8-jre-jamvm 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2

openjdk-8-jre-zero 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional

bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any

Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3121-1

CVE-2016-5542, CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5582,

CVE-2016-5597



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-8/8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-8/8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2





