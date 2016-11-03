|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|ID:
|USN-3121-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 11:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5542
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5554
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5582
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5573
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3121-1
November 03, 2016
openjdk-8 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 8.
Software Description:
- openjdk-8: Open Source Java implementation
Details:
It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check arguments of the System.arraycopy() function in certain cases. An
attacker could use this to bypass Java sandbox restrictions.
(CVE-2016-5582)
It was discovered that OpenJDK did not restrict the set of algorithms used
for Jar integrity verification. An attacker could use this to modify
without detection the content of a JAR file, affecting system integrity.
(CVE-2016-5542)
It was discovered that the JMX component of OpenJDK did not sufficiently
perform classloader consistency checks. An attacker could use this to
bypass Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2016-5554)
It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
check received Java Debug Wire Protocol (JDWP) packets. An attacker could
use this to send debugging commands to a Java application with debugging
enabled. (CVE-2016-5573)
It was discovered that OpenJDK did not properly handle HTTP proxy
authentication. An attacker could use this to expose HTTPS server
authentication credentials. (CVE-2016-5597)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
openjdk-8-jdk 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
openjdk-8-jdk-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
openjdk-8-jre 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
openjdk-8-jre-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
openjdk-8-jre-jamvm 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
openjdk-8-jre-zero 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
openjdk-8-jdk 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
openjdk-8-jdk-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
openjdk-8-jre 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
openjdk-8-jre-headless 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
openjdk-8-jre-jamvm 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
openjdk-8-jre-zero 8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional
bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any
Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3121-1
CVE-2016-5542, CVE-2016-5554, CVE-2016-5573, CVE-2016-5582,
CVE-2016-5597
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-8/8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.10.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-8/8u111-b14-2ubuntu0.16.04.2
|
|