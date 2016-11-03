|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
|Mehrere Probleme in curl
|RHSA-2016:2575-02
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Do, 3. November 2016, 11:10
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5419
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7141
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5420
Originalnachricht
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: curl security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2575-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2575.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5419 CVE-2016-5420 CVE-2016-7141
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for curl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The curl packages provide the libcurl library and the curl utility for
downloading files from servers using various protocols, including HTTP,
FTP, and LDAP.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that the libcurl library did not prevent TLS session
resumption when the client certificate had changed. An attacker could
potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the connection by
leveraging a previously created connection with a different client
certificate. (CVE-2016-5419)
* It was found that the libcurl library did not check the client
certificate when choosing the TLS connection to reuse. An attacker could
potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the connection by
leveraging a previously created connection with a different client
certificate. (CVE-2016-5420)
* It was found that the libcurl library using the NSS (Network Security
Services) library as TLS/SSL backend incorrectly re-used client
certificates for subsequent TLS connections in certain cases. An attacker
could potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the
connection by leveraging a previously created connection with a different
client certificate. (CVE-2016-7141)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1260178 - curl and libcurl truncates username/password in URL to 255 characters
1269855 - Certificate verification fails with multiple https urls [el7/curl]
1275769 - curl requires public ssh key file [RHEL-7]
1305974 - --disable-epsv option ignored for IPv6 hosts
1347904 - Ceph RGW deadlocks in curl_multi_wait
1362183 - CVE-2016-5419 curl: TLS session resumption client cert bypass
1362190 - CVE-2016-5420 curl: Re-using connection with wrong client cert
1373229 - CVE-2016-7141 curl: Incorrect reuse of client certificates
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.aarch64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.aarch64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.aarch64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64le.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.s390x.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.s390.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.s390x.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.s390.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.s390x.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.s390.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
curl-debuginfo-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.i686.rpm
libcurl-devel-7.29.0-35.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5419
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5420
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7141
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
