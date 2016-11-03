Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: curl security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2575-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2575.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5419 CVE-2016-5420 CVE-2016-7141

1. Summary:



An update for curl is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The curl packages provide the libcurl library and the curl utility for

downloading files from servers using various protocols, including HTTP,

FTP, and LDAP.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the libcurl library did not prevent TLS session

resumption when the client certificate had changed. An attacker could

potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the connection by

leveraging a previously created connection with a different client

certificate. (CVE-2016-5419)



* It was found that the libcurl library did not check the client

certificate when choosing the TLS connection to reuse. An attacker could

potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the connection by

leveraging a previously created connection with a different client

certificate. (CVE-2016-5420)



* It was found that the libcurl library using the NSS (Network Security

Services) library as TLS/SSL backend incorrectly re-used client

certificates for subsequent TLS connections in certain cases. An attacker

could potentially use this flaw to hijack the authentication of the

connection by leveraging a previously created connection with a different

client certificate. (CVE-2016-7141)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1260178 - curl and libcurl truncates username/password in URL to 255 characters

1269855 - Certificate verification fails with multiple https urls [el7/curl]

1275769 - curl requires public ssh key file [RHEL-7]

1305974 - --disable-epsv option ignored for IPv6 hosts

1347904 - Ceph RGW deadlocks in curl_multi_wait

1362183 - CVE-2016-5419 curl: TLS session resumption client cert bypass

1362190 - CVE-2016-5420 curl: Re-using connection with wrong client cert

1373229 - CVE-2016-7141 curl: Incorrect reuse of client certificates



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5419

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5420

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7141

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

