Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in GNU C library

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: glibc security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2573-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2573.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3075

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for glibc is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The glibc packages provide the standard C libraries (libc), POSIX thread

libraries (libpthread), standard math libraries (libm), and the name

service cache daemon (nscd) used by multiple programs on the system.

Without these libraries, the Linux system cannot function correctly.



Security Fix(es):



* A stack overflow vulnerability was found in _nss_dns_getnetbyname_r. On

systems with nsswitch configured to include "networks: dns" with a

privileged or network-facing service that would attempt to resolve

user-provided network names, an attacker could provide an excessively long

network name, resulting in stack corruption and code execution.

(CVE-2016-3075)



This issue was discovered by Florian Weimer (Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



For the update to take effect, all services linked to the glibc library

must be restarted, or the system rebooted.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



971416 - Locale alias no_NO.ISO-8859-1 not working.

1027348 - sem_post/sem_wait race causing sem_post to return EINVAL

1064063 - Test suite failure: tst-mqueue5

1099235 - CVE-2015-5277 glibc: nss_files doesn't detect ERANGE problems

correctly [rhel-7.3]

1140250 - Unexpected results from using posix_fallocate with nfs target

1211100 - ld.so crash when audit modules provide path

1211823 - iconv: missing support for HKSCS-2008 in BIG5-HKSCS in rhel7 glibc

1249102 - "monstartup: out of memory" on PPC64LE

1255822 - glibc: malloc may fall back to calling mmap prematurely if arenas are

contended

1276631 - glibc: hide backtrace from tst-malloc-backtrace

1276753 - malloc: arena free list can become cyclic, increasing contention

1293976 - CVE-2015-5229 glibc: calloc() returns non-zero'ed memory

[rhel-7.3.0]

1298354 - Backport test-skeleton.c conversions.

1305406 - invalid fastbin entry (free), missing glibc patch

1320596 - glibc: NULL pointer dereference in stub resolver with unconnectable

name server addresses

1321866 - CVE-2016-3075 glibc: Stack overflow in nss_dns_getnetbyname_r

1335629 - aarch64: MINSIGSTKSZ is (much) too small

1335925 - glibc: Fix aarch64 ABI issues

1346397 - glibc: debug/tst-longjump_chk2 calls printf from a signal handler



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.ppc.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.s390.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

glibc-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-devel-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-headers-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-utils-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

nscd-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-debuginfo-common-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.i686.rpm

glibc-static-2.17-157.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3075

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

