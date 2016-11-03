Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libguestfs

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: libguestfs and virt-p2v security, bug fix, and
enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2576-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2576.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2015-8869
1. Summary:
An update for libguestfs and virt-p2v is now available for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The libguestfs packages contain a library, which is used for accessing and
modifying virtual machine (VM) disk images.
Virt-p2v is a tool for conversion of a physical server to a virtual guest.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
libguestfs (1.32.7), virt-p2v (1.32.7). (BZ#1218766)
Security Fix(es):
* An integer conversion flaw was found in the way OCaml's String handled
its length. Certain operations on an excessively long String could trigger
a buffer overflow or result in an information leak. (CVE-2015-8869)
Note: The libguestfs packages in this advisory were rebuilt with a fixed
version of OCaml to address this issue.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
855058 - RFE: virt-p2v: display more information about storage devices
1064041 - virt-sparsify fails if a btrfs filesystem contains readonly snapshots
1099976 - virt-builder gives GPG warning message with gnupg2
1156298 - Remove files in package libguestfs-bash-completion, these files are
bash completion files, some of the virt tool completion are already implement in another file, so can remove its completion file
1164708 - set-label can only set <=127 bytes for btrfs and <=126 bytes
for ntfs filesystem which not meet the help message. Also for ntfs it should give a warning message when the length >128 bytes
1166057 - btrfs filesystem will not work well if you create the filesystem with
multiple disks at the same time, such as: mkfs-btrfs "/dev/sda1 /dev/sdb1"
1167916 - P2V: invalid conversion server prints unexpected end of file waiting
for password prompt.
1173695 - RFE: allow passing in a pre-opened libvirt connection from python
1174551 - "lstatnslist" and "lstatlist" don't give an error
if the API is used wrongly
1176801 - File /etc/sysconfig/kernel isn't updated when convert XenPV guest
with regular kernel installed
1180769 - Security context on image file gets reset
1190669 - Support virt-v2v conversion of Windows > 7
1213324 - virt-v2v: warning: unknown guest operating system: windows windows
6.3 when converting win8,win8.1,win2012,win2012R2,win10 to rhev
1213701 - Fail to import win8/win2012 to rhev with error "selected display
type is not supported"
1218766 - Rebase libguestfs in RHEL 7.3
1225789 - Wrong video driver is installed for rhel5.11 guest after conversion
to libvirt
1227599 - P2V invalid password prints unexpected end of file waiting for
command prompt.
1227609 - virt-p2v: Using "Back" button causes output list to be
repopulated multiple times
1229119 - Unrelated info in fstab makes virt-v2v fail with unclear error info
1229386 - virt-p2v in non-GUI mode doesn't show any conversion progress or
status
1238053 - v2v:Duplicate disk target set when convert guest with cdrom attached
1239154 - appliance fails to start with "supermin: ext2fs_file_write:
/var/log/tallylog: Could not allocate block in ext2 filesystem"
1242853 - mount-loop failed to setup loop device: No such file or directory
1260801 - virt-builder --ssh-inject doesn't set proper permissions on
created files
1261242 - virt-v2v should prevent using '-of' option appears twice on
the command line
1261436 - No warning shows when convert a win7 guest with AVG AntiVirus
installed
1262959 - virt-builder/virt-customize set password does not work
1264835 - ppc64le: virt-customize --install fail to detect the guest arch
1267032 - guestfish copy-in command behaves oddly/unexpectedly with wildcards
1277074 - Virt-p2v client shouldn't present the vdsm option because
it's not usable
1277122 - RFE: virt-sparsify: make '--in-place' sparsification safe to
abort (gracefully or ungracefully)
1287826 - Remove virt-v2v support for ppc64le
1290755 - guestfish should be able to handle LVM thin layouts
1292437 - Backport virt-v2v pull dcpath from libvirt
<vmware:datacenterpath>
1293527 - There should be a reminder to avoid user to edit a guest image by
multiple tools at the same time in guestfish man page
1296606 - virt-v2v doesn't remove VirtualBox additions correctly because of
file quoting
1306557 - Running 'git clone' in virt-builder or virt-customize results
in an error message
1308769 - virt-v2v does not copy additional disks to Glance
1309580 - OS name of win8.1 x64 guest shows incorrect in rhevm3.6 general info
1309619 - Wrong warning info "use standard VGA" shows when converting
windows > 7 by virt-v2v
1309706 - error: internal error: Invalid floppy device name: hdb
1309796 - Filter perl provides
1311373 - Fail to install QXL driver for windows 2008r2 and win7 guest after
conversion by virt-v2v
1312254 - virt-v2v -o libvirt doesn't preserve or use correct <graphics
type="vnc|spice">
1314244 - RFE: virt-p2v log window should process colour escapes and backspaces
1315237 - Remove reference info about --dcpath in virt-v2v manual page
1316479 - v2v cmd cannot exit and "block I/O error in device
'appliance': No space left on device (28)" is printed when specified "-v -x"
1318440 - virt-sysprep will fail detecting OS if "/usr" is a distinct
partition mounted in "/" via fstab
1325825 - virt-v2v should prevent using multiple '-b' and '-n'
option appears on the command line
1326266 - virt-v2v should prevent multiple conflicting for "-oa "
1328766 - Remove --in-place option in virt-v2v help
1332025 - Inspection does not parse /etc/redhat-release containing "Derived
from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 (Source)"
1332090 - CVE-2015-8869 ocaml: sizes arguments are sign-extended from 32 to 64
bits
1340407 - Multiple network ports will not be aligned at p2v client
1340464 - [RFE] Suggestion give user a reminder for "Cancel conversion"
button
1340809 - Testing connection timeout when input regular user of conversion
server with checked "use sudo......"button
1341564 - virt-p2v spinner should be hidden when it stops spinning
1341608 - Ethtool command is not supported on p2v client
1341984 - virt-get-kernel prompts an 'invalid value' error when using
--format auto
1342337 - Should remind a warning about disk image has a partition when using
virt-p2v-make-disk
1342398 - Convert a guest from RHEL by virt-v2v but its origin info shows RHEV
at rhevm
1342447 - Ifconfig command is not supported on p2v client
1343167 - Failure when disk contains an LV with activationskip=y
1343414 - Failed SSH to conversion server by ssh identity http url at p2v
client
1343423 - [RFE]Should give a better description about 'curl error 22'
when failed using ssh identity http url at p2v client
1345809 - virt-customize --truncate-recursive should give an error message when
specifying a no-existing path
1345813 - virt-sysprep --install always failed to install the packages
specified
1348900 - virt-p2v should update error prompt when 'Test connection'
with a non-existing user in conversion server
1349237 - virt-inspector can not get windows drive letters for GPT disks
1349342 - Error info is not clear when failed ssh to conversion server using
non-root user with password on p2v client
1350363 - Improve error info "remote server timeout unexpectedly waiting
for password prompt" when connect to a bogus server at p2v client
1352761 - Virt-manager can't show OS icons of win7/win8/ubuntu guest.
1354335 - overlay of disk images does not specify the format of the backing
file
1358142 - Some info will show when convert guest to libvirt by virt-v2v with
parameter --quiet
1359652 - Fail to inspect Windows ISO file
1362354 - virt-dib failed to create image using DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF
1362357 - run_command runs exit handlers when execve fails (e.g. due to missing
executable)
1362668 - Miscellaneous fixes to tool options
1362669 - Backport improved --selinux-relabel support for virt-sysprep,
virt-builder, virt-customize
1364347 - virt-sparsify --in-place failed with UEFI system
1364419 - [virt-p2v]Failed to connect to conversion server while testing
LSI-mpt2sas hardware which using bnx2x network driver
1365005 - Guest name is incorrect if convert guest from disk image by virt-v2v
1366456 - Converting rhel7 host installed on RAID:warning: fstrim: fstrim:
/sysroot/: the discard operation is not supported
1367615 - OVMF file which is built for rhel7.3 can't be used for virt-v2v
uefi conversion
1370424 - virt-manager coredump when vm with gluster image exists
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8869
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
