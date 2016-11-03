Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libguestfs

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: libguestfs and virt-p2v security, bug fix, and

enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2576-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2576.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-8869

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for libguestfs and virt-p2v is now available for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The libguestfs packages contain a library, which is used for accessing and

modifying virtual machine (VM) disk images.



Virt-p2v is a tool for conversion of a physical server to a virtual guest.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

libguestfs (1.32.7), virt-p2v (1.32.7). (BZ#1218766)



Security Fix(es):



* An integer conversion flaw was found in the way OCaml's String handled

its length. Certain operations on an excessively long String could trigger

a buffer overflow or result in an information leak. (CVE-2015-8869)



Note: The libguestfs packages in this advisory were rebuilt with a fixed

version of OCaml to address this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



855058 - RFE: virt-p2v: display more information about storage devices

1064041 - virt-sparsify fails if a btrfs filesystem contains readonly snapshots

1099976 - virt-builder gives GPG warning message with gnupg2

1156298 - Remove files in package libguestfs-bash-completion, these files are

bash completion files, some of the virt tool completion are already implement in another file, so can remove its completion file

1164708 - set-label can only set <=127 bytes for btrfs and <=126 bytes

for ntfs filesystem which not meet the help message. Also for ntfs it should give a warning message when the length >128 bytes

1166057 - btrfs filesystem will not work well if you create the filesystem with

multiple disks at the same time, such as: mkfs-btrfs "/dev/sda1 /dev/sdb1"

1167916 - P2V: invalid conversion server prints unexpected end of file waiting

for password prompt.

1173695 - RFE: allow passing in a pre-opened libvirt connection from python

1174551 - "lstatnslist" and "lstatlist" don't give an error

if the API is used wrongly

1176801 - File /etc/sysconfig/kernel isn't updated when convert XenPV guest

with regular kernel installed

1180769 - Security context on image file gets reset

1190669 - Support virt-v2v conversion of Windows > 7

1213324 - virt-v2v: warning: unknown guest operating system: windows windows

6.3 when converting win8,win8.1,win2012,win2012R2,win10 to rhev

1213701 - Fail to import win8/win2012 to rhev with error "selected display

type is not supported"

1218766 - Rebase libguestfs in RHEL 7.3

1225789 - Wrong video driver is installed for rhel5.11 guest after conversion

to libvirt

1227599 - P2V invalid password prints unexpected end of file waiting for

command prompt.

1227609 - virt-p2v: Using "Back" button causes output list to be

repopulated multiple times

1229119 - Unrelated info in fstab makes virt-v2v fail with unclear error info

1229386 - virt-p2v in non-GUI mode doesn't show any conversion progress or

status

1238053 - v2v:Duplicate disk target set when convert guest with cdrom attached

1239154 - appliance fails to start with "supermin: ext2fs_file_write:

/var/log/tallylog: Could not allocate block in ext2 filesystem"

1242853 - mount-loop failed to setup loop device: No such file or directory

1260801 - virt-builder --ssh-inject doesn't set proper permissions on

created files

1261242 - virt-v2v should prevent using '-of' option appears twice on

the command line

1261436 - No warning shows when convert a win7 guest with AVG AntiVirus

installed

1262959 - virt-builder/virt-customize set password does not work

1264835 - ppc64le: virt-customize --install fail to detect the guest arch

1267032 - guestfish copy-in command behaves oddly/unexpectedly with wildcards

1277074 - Virt-p2v client shouldn't present the vdsm option because

it's not usable

1277122 - RFE: virt-sparsify: make '--in-place' sparsification safe to

abort (gracefully or ungracefully)

1287826 - Remove virt-v2v support for ppc64le

1290755 - guestfish should be able to handle LVM thin layouts

1292437 - Backport virt-v2v pull dcpath from libvirt

<vmware:datacenterpath>

1293527 - There should be a reminder to avoid user to edit a guest image by

multiple tools at the same time in guestfish man page

1296606 - virt-v2v doesn't remove VirtualBox additions correctly because of

file quoting

1306557 - Running 'git clone' in virt-builder or virt-customize results

in an error message

1308769 - virt-v2v does not copy additional disks to Glance

1309580 - OS name of win8.1 x64 guest shows incorrect in rhevm3.6 general info

1309619 - Wrong warning info "use standard VGA" shows when converting

windows > 7 by virt-v2v

1309706 - error: internal error: Invalid floppy device name: hdb

1309796 - Filter perl provides

1311373 - Fail to install QXL driver for windows 2008r2 and win7 guest after

conversion by virt-v2v

1312254 - virt-v2v -o libvirt doesn't preserve or use correct <graphics

type="vnc|spice">

1314244 - RFE: virt-p2v log window should process colour escapes and backspaces

1315237 - Remove reference info about --dcpath in virt-v2v manual page

1316479 - v2v cmd cannot exit and "block I/O error in device

'appliance': No space left on device (28)" is printed when specified "-v -x"

1318440 - virt-sysprep will fail detecting OS if "/usr" is a distinct

partition mounted in "/" via fstab

1325825 - virt-v2v should prevent using multiple '-b' and '-n'

option appears on the command line

1326266 - virt-v2v should prevent multiple conflicting for "-oa "

1328766 - Remove --in-place option in virt-v2v help

1332025 - Inspection does not parse /etc/redhat-release containing "Derived

from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 (Source)"

1332090 - CVE-2015-8869 ocaml: sizes arguments are sign-extended from 32 to 64

bits

1340407 - Multiple network ports will not be aligned at p2v client

1340464 - [RFE] Suggestion give user a reminder for "Cancel conversion"

button

1340809 - Testing connection timeout when input regular user of conversion

server with checked "use sudo......"button

1341564 - virt-p2v spinner should be hidden when it stops spinning

1341608 - Ethtool command is not supported on p2v client

1341984 - virt-get-kernel prompts an 'invalid value' error when using

--format auto

1342337 - Should remind a warning about disk image has a partition when using

virt-p2v-make-disk

1342398 - Convert a guest from RHEL by virt-v2v but its origin info shows RHEV

at rhevm

1342447 - Ifconfig command is not supported on p2v client

1343167 - Failure when disk contains an LV with activationskip=y

1343414 - Failed SSH to conversion server by ssh identity http url at p2v

client

1343423 - [RFE]Should give a better description about 'curl error 22'

when failed using ssh identity http url at p2v client

1345809 - virt-customize --truncate-recursive should give an error message when

specifying a no-existing path

1345813 - virt-sysprep --install always failed to install the packages

specified

1348900 - virt-p2v should update error prompt when 'Test connection'

with a non-existing user in conversion server

1349237 - virt-inspector can not get windows drive letters for GPT disks

1349342 - Error info is not clear when failed ssh to conversion server using

non-root user with password on p2v client

1350363 - Improve error info "remote server timeout unexpectedly waiting

for password prompt" when connect to a bogus server at p2v client

1352761 - Virt-manager can't show OS icons of win7/win8/ubuntu guest.

1354335 - overlay of disk images does not specify the format of the backing

file

1358142 - Some info will show when convert guest to libvirt by virt-v2v with

parameter --quiet

1359652 - Fail to inspect Windows ISO file

1362354 - virt-dib failed to create image using DIB_YUM_REPO_CONF

1362357 - run_command runs exit handlers when execve fails (e.g. due to missing

executable)

1362668 - Miscellaneous fixes to tool options

1362669 - Backport improved --selinux-relabel support for virt-sysprep,

virt-builder, virt-customize

1364347 - virt-sparsify --in-place failed with UEFI system

1364419 - [virt-p2v]Failed to connect to conversion server while testing

LSI-mpt2sas hardware which using bnx2x network driver

1365005 - Guest name is incorrect if convert guest from disk image by virt-v2v

1366456 - Converting rhel7 host installed on RAID:warning: fstrim: fstrim:

/sysroot/: the discard operation is not supported

1367615 - OVMF file which is built for rhel7.3 can't be used for virt-v2v

uefi conversion

1370424 - virt-manager coredump when vm with gluster image exists



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8869

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

