Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Nettle
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Nettle
ID: RHSA-2016:2582-02
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 11:18
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8804
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6489
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8805
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8803

Originalnachricht

 
Red Hat Security Advisory
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: nettle security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2582-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2582.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2015-8803 CVE-2015-8804 CVE-2015-8805 
                   CVE-2016-6489 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for nettle is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Nettle is a cryptographic library that is designed to fit easily in almost
any context: In cryptographic toolkits for object-oriented languages, such
as C++, Python, or Pike, in applications like lsh or GnuPG, or even in
kernel space.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the way nettle implemented elliptic curve
scalar multiplication. These flaws could potentially introduce
cryptographic weaknesses into nettle's functionality. (CVE-2015-8803,
CVE-2015-8804, CVE-2015-8805)

* It was found that nettle's RSA and DSA decryption code was vulnerable to
cache-related side channel attacks. An attacker could use this flaw to
recover the private key from a co-located virtual-machine instance.
(CVE-2016-6489)

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1252936 - nettle: sha3 implementation does not conform to the published version
1304303 - CVE-2015-8803 nettle: secp256 calculation bug
1304379 - CVE-2015-8804 nettle: miscalculations on secp384 curve
1304382 - CVE-2015-8805 nettle: secp256 calculation bug
1362016 - CVE-2016-6489 nettle: RSA/DSA code is vulnerable to cache-timing
 related attacks

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm
nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8803
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8804
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8805
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6489
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
