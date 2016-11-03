Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Nettle

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: nettle security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2582-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2582.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-8803 CVE-2015-8804 CVE-2015-8805

CVE-2016-6489

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for nettle is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Nettle is a cryptographic library that is designed to fit easily in almost

any context: In cryptographic toolkits for object-oriented languages, such

as C++, Python, or Pike, in applications like lsh or GnuPG, or even in

kernel space.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the way nettle implemented elliptic curve

scalar multiplication. These flaws could potentially introduce

cryptographic weaknesses into nettle's functionality. (CVE-2015-8803,

CVE-2015-8804, CVE-2015-8805)



* It was found that nettle's RSA and DSA decryption code was vulnerable to

cache-related side channel attacks. An attacker could use this flaw to

recover the private key from a co-located virtual-machine instance.

(CVE-2016-6489)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1252936 - nettle: sha3 implementation does not conform to the published version

1304303 - CVE-2015-8803 nettle: secp256 calculation bug

1304379 - CVE-2015-8804 nettle: miscalculations on secp384 curve

1304382 - CVE-2015-8805 nettle: secp256 calculation bug

1362016 - CVE-2016-6489 nettle: RSA/DSA code is vulnerable to cache-timing

related attacks



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.s390.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-debuginfo-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.i686.rpm

nettle-devel-2.7.1-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8803

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8804

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8805

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6489

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

