Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Wget
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 14:47
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: wget security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2587-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2587.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-4971 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for wget is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

The wget packages provide the GNU Wget file retrieval utility for HTTP,
HTTPS, and FTP protocols.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that wget used a file name provided by the server for the
downloaded file when following an HTTP redirect to a FTP server resource.
This could cause wget to create a file with a different name than expected,
possibly allowing the server to execute arbitrary code on the client.
(CVE-2016-4971)

Red Hat would like to thank GNU wget project for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Dawid Golunski as the original reporter.

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1147572 - -nv documented as synonymous to both --no-verbose and --report-speed
1343666 - CVE-2016-4971 wget: Lack of filename checking allows arbitrary file
 upload via FTP redirect

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
wget-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4971
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
