Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Wget
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: wget security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2587-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2587.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4971
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for wget is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The wget packages provide the GNU Wget file retrieval utility for HTTP,
HTTPS, and FTP protocols.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that wget used a file name provided by the server for the
downloaded file when following an HTTP redirect to a FTP server resource.
This could cause wget to create a file with a different name than expected,
possibly allowing the server to execute arbitrary code on the client.
(CVE-2016-4971)
Red Hat would like to thank GNU wget project for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Dawid Golunski as the original reporter.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1147572 - -nv documented as synonymous to both --no-verbose and --report-speed
1343666 - CVE-2016-4971 wget: Lack of filename checking allows arbitrary file
upload via FTP redirect
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
wget-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4971
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
