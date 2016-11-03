Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Wget

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: wget security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2587-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2587.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4971

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for wget is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The wget packages provide the GNU Wget file retrieval utility for HTTP,

HTTPS, and FTP protocols.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that wget used a file name provided by the server for the

downloaded file when following an HTTP redirect to a FTP server resource.

This could cause wget to create a file with a different name than expected,

possibly allowing the server to execute arbitrary code on the client.

(CVE-2016-4971)



Red Hat would like to thank GNU wget project for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Dawid Golunski as the original reporter.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1147572 - -nv documented as synonymous to both --no-verbose and --report-speed

1343666 - CVE-2016-4971 wget: Lack of filename checking allows arbitrary file

upload via FTP redirect



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

wget-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

wget-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

wget-1.14-13.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

wget-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm

wget-debuginfo-1.14-13.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4971

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvwJXlSAg2UNWIIRAsnGAJ426kDh6lmGS9WOxSWavHEgaQvUNACdGl94

SkVEkTkiiPLx4bkcpAgbc6I=

=jhXH

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

