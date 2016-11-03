Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pacemaker

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: pacemaker security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2578-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2578.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7797

1. Summary:



1. Summary:



An update for pacemaker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



The Pacemaker cluster resource manager is a collection of technologies

working together to provide data integrity and the ability to maintain

application availability in the event of a failure.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

pacemaker (1.1.15). (BZ#1304771)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the connection between a pacemaker cluster and a

pacemaker_remote node could be shut down using a new unauthenticated

connection. A remote attacker could use this flaw to cause a denial of

service. (CVE-2016-7797)



Red Hat would like to thank Alain Moulle (ATOS/BULL) for reporting this

issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1240330 - fencing adjacent node occurs even if the stonith resource is Stopped

1268313 - clvmd/dlm resource agent monitor action should recognize it is hung

1281450 - stonith_admin strips description from fence agents' metadata

1284069 - Pacemaker's lrmd crashes after certain systemd errors

1287315 - Updating a fencing device will sometimes result in it no longer being

registered

1288929 - service pacemaker_remote stop causes node to be fenced

1304771 - Rebase Pacemaker for bugfixes and features

1310486 - Pacemaker looses shutdown requests under some conditions

1312094 - crmd can crash after unexpected remote connection takeover

1314157 - crm_report -l does not work correctly

1323544 - Better handling of remote nodes when generating crm_reports

1327469 - pengine wants to start services that should not be started

1338623 - pacemaker does not flush the attrd cache fully after a crm_node -R

node removal

1345876 - Restarting a resource in a resource group on a remote node restarts

other services instead

1346726 - Backport upstream bug systemd: Return PCMK_OCF_UNKNOWN_ERROR instead

of PCMK_OCF_NOT_INSTALLED for uncertain errors on LoadUnit

1361533 - missing header for the resources section in the crm_mon output when

called without --inactive flag

1372009 - pacemaker-remote rpm does not properly restart pacemaker_remote

during package upgrade, potentially triggering a watchdog fence

1379784 - CVE-2016-7797 pacemaker: pacemaker remote nodes vulnerable to

hijacking, resulting in a DoS attack



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7):



Source:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.src.rpm



s390x:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7):



Source:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.src.rpm



s390x:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

