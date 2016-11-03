Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pacemaker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in pacemaker
ID: RHSA-2016:2578-02
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 14:52
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: pacemaker security, bug fix, and enhancement
 update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2578-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2578.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7797 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for pacemaker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64

3. Description:

The Pacemaker cluster resource manager is a collection of technologies
working together to provide data integrity and the ability to maintain
application availability in the event of a failure.

The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
pacemaker (1.1.15). (BZ#1304771)

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that the connection between a pacemaker cluster and a
pacemaker_remote node could be shut down using a new unauthenticated
connection. A remote attacker could use this flaw to cause a denial of
service. (CVE-2016-7797)

Red Hat would like to thank Alain Moulle (ATOS/BULL) for reporting this
issue.

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1240330 - fencing adjacent node occurs even if the stonith resource is Stopped
1268313 - clvmd/dlm resource agent monitor action should recognize it is hung
1281450 - stonith_admin strips description from fence agents' metadata
1284069 - Pacemaker's lrmd crashes after certain systemd errors
1287315 - Updating a fencing device will sometimes result in it no longer being
 registered
1288929 - service pacemaker_remote stop causes node to be fenced
1304771 - Rebase Pacemaker for bugfixes and features
1310486 - Pacemaker looses shutdown requests under some conditions
1312094 - crmd can crash after unexpected remote connection takeover
1314157 - crm_report -l does not work correctly
1323544 - Better handling of remote nodes when generating crm_reports
1327469 - pengine wants to start services that should not be started
1338623 - pacemaker does not flush the attrd cache fully after a crm_node -R
 node removal
1345876 - Restarting a resource in a resource group on a remote node restarts
 other services instead
1346726 - Backport upstream bug systemd: Return PCMK_OCF_UNKNOWN_ERROR instead
 of PCMK_OCF_NOT_INSTALLED for uncertain errors on LoadUnit
1361533 - missing header for the resources section in the crm_mon output when
 called without --inactive flag
1372009 - pacemaker-remote rpm does not properly restart pacemaker_remote
 during package upgrade, potentially triggering a watchdog fence
1379784 - CVE-2016-7797 pacemaker: pacemaker remote nodes vulnerable to
 hijacking, resulting in a DoS attack

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7):

Source:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.src.rpm

s390x:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7):

Source:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.src.rpm

s390x:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7797
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYGvr9XlSAg2UNWIIRAkSAAKClCrjnJHVh4pk3rwS10R58qFGrmwCeM/2u
AUd2YR+MqrQBAHElA9bRbDE=
=vb3F
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
