Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in OpenSSH
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2588-02
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 20:37
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8325
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openssh security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2588-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2588.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2015-8325
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for openssh is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
OpenSSH is an SSH protocol implementation supported by a number of Linux,
UNIX, and similar operating systems. It includes the core files necessary
for both the OpenSSH client and server.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that the OpenSSH sshd daemon fetched PAM environment
settings before running the login program. In configurations with
UseLogin=yes and the pam_env PAM module configured to read user environment
settings, a local user could use this flaw to execute arbitrary code as
root. (CVE-2015-8325)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the OpenSSH server daemon (sshd) will be
restarted automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1237129 - sshd -T does not output authenticationmethods with default value
1291172 - systemctl restart/start sshd shows no error if start fails
1310303 - remove GLOB_LIMIT_STAT from OpenSSH
1312013 - rhpkg prep fails on rhel-7.3 branch
1328012 - CVE-2015-8325 openssh: privilege escalation via user's PAM
environment and UseLogin=yes
1328243 - OpenSSH only looks for .k5login in user directory
1344614 - sftp -m modifies umask and breaks permissions on new directories
1349556 - ssh-copy-id not working when custom loglevel is quiet
1357859 - guest_t can run sudo
1373297 - openssh can't be installed without selinux-policy
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.s390.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm
openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm
pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8325
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGvwcXlSAg2UNWIIRAgdAAJ47VFweFs1YEheXPtAlhU9QjBEE8QCfTFcm
IWgbqWZ8zxxX5qWEgYs+3sY=
=KgCL
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|