Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in OpenSSH

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openssh security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2588-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2588.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-8325

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openssh is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



OpenSSH is an SSH protocol implementation supported by a number of Linux,

UNIX, and similar operating systems. It includes the core files necessary

for both the OpenSSH client and server.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the OpenSSH sshd daemon fetched PAM environment

settings before running the login program. In configurations with

UseLogin=yes and the pam_env PAM module configured to read user environment

settings, a local user could use this flaw to execute arbitrary code as

root. (CVE-2015-8325)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the OpenSSH server daemon (sshd) will be

restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1237129 - sshd -T does not output authenticationmethods with default value

1291172 - systemctl restart/start sshd shows no error if start fails

1310303 - remove GLOB_LIMIT_STAT from OpenSSH

1312013 - rhpkg prep fails on rhel-7.3 branch

1328012 - CVE-2015-8325 openssh: privilege escalation via user's PAM

environment and UseLogin=yes

1328243 - OpenSSH only looks for .k5login in user directory

1344614 - sftp -m modifies umask and breaks permissions on new directories

1349556 - ssh-copy-id not working when custom loglevel is quiet

1357859 - guest_t can run sudo

1373297 - openssh can't be installed without selinux-policy



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.aarch64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.ppc64le.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.s390x.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.s390.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

openssh-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-askpass-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-clients-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-keycat-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.i686.rpm

openssh-debuginfo-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-ldap-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

openssh-server-sysvinit-6.6.1p1-31.el7.x86_64.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.i686.rpm

pam_ssh_agent_auth-0.9.3-9.31.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8325

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

