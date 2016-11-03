Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in 389-ds-base

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: 389-ds-base security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2594-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2594.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4992 CVE-2016-5405 CVE-2016-5416

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The

base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)

server and command-line utilities for server administration.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

389-ds-base (1.3.5.10). (BZ#1270020)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a flaw in which

the default ACI (Access Control Instructions) could be read by an anonymous

user. This could lead to leakage of sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5416)



* An information disclosure flaw was found in 389 Directory Server. A user

with no access to objects in certain LDAP sub-tree could send LDAP ADD

operations with a specific object name. The error message returned to the

user was different based on whether the target object existed or not.

(CVE-2016-4992)



* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a remote

password disclosure via timing attack. A remote attacker could possibly use

this flaw to retrieve directory server password after many tries.

(CVE-2016-5405)



The CVE-2016-5416 issue was discovered by Viktor Ashirov (Red Hat); the

CVE-2016-4992 issue was discovered by Petr Spacek (Red Hat) and Martin

Basti (Red Hat); and the CVE-2016-5405 issue was discovered by William

Brown (Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



190862 - [RFE] Default password syntax settings don't work with

fine-grained policies

1018944 - [RFE] Enhance password change tracking

1143066 - [RFE] The dirsrv user/group should be created in rpm %pre, and

ideally with fixed uid/gid

1160902 - search, matching rules and filter error "unsupported type

0xA9"

1196282 - substring index with nssubstrbegin: 1 is not being used with filters

like (attr=x*)

1209128 - [RFE] Add a utility to get the status of Directory Server instances

1210842 - Add PIDFile option to systemd service file

1223510 - nsslapd-maxbersize should be ignored in replication

1229799 - 389-ds-base: ldclt-bin killed by SIGSEGV

1249908 - No validation check for the value for nsslapd-db-locks.

1254887 - No man page entry for - option '-u' of dbgen.pl for adding

group entries with uniquemembers

1255557 - db2index creates index entry from deleted records

1257568 - /usr/lib64/dirsrv/libnunc-stans.so is owned by both -libs and -devel

1258610 - total update request must not be lost

1258611 - dna plugin needs to handle binddn groups for authorization

1259950 - Add config setting to MemberOf Plugin to add required objectclass got

memberOf attribute

1266510 - Linked Attributes plug-in - wrong behaviour when adding valid and

broken links

1266532 - Linked Attributes plug-in - won't update links after MODRDN

operation

1267750 - pagedresults - when timed out, search results could have been already

freed.

1269378 - ds-logpipe.py with wrong arguments - python exception in the output

1270020 - Rebase 389-ds-base to 1.3.5 in RHEL-7.3

1271330 - nunc-stans: Attempt to release connection that is not acquired

1273142 - crash in Managed Entry plugin

1273549 - [RFE] Improve timestamp resolution in logs

1273550 - Deadlock between two MODs on the same entry between entry cache and

backend lock

1273555 - deadlock in mep delete post op

1275763 - [RFE] add setup-ds.pl option to disable instance specific scripts

1278567 - SimplePagedResults -- abandon could happen between the abandon check

and sending results

1278584 - Share nsslapd-threadnumber in the case nunc-stans is enabled, as

well.

1278755 - deadlock on connection mutex

1278987 - Cannot upgrade a consumer to supplier in a multimaster environment

1280123 - acl - regression - trailing ', (comma)' in macro matched

value is not removed.

1280456 - setup-ds should detect if port is already defined

1288229 - many attrlist_replace errors in connection with cleanallruv

1290101 - proxyauth support does not work when bound as directory manager

1290111 - [RFE] Support for rfc3673 '+' to return operational

attributes

1290141 - With exhausted range, part of DNA shared configuration is deleted

after server restart

1290242 - SimplePagedResults -- in the search error case, simple paged results

slot was not released.

1290600 - The 'eq' index does not get updated properly when deleting

and re-adding attributes in the same ldapmodify operation

1296310 - ldclt - segmentation fault error while binding

1301097 - logconv.pl displays negative operation speeds

1302823 - Crash in slapi_get_object_extension

1303641 - heap corruption at schema replication.

1303794 - Import readNSState.py from RichM's repo

1304682 - "stale" automember rule (associated to a removed group)

causes discrepancies in the database

1307151 - keep alive entries can break replication

1310848 - Supplier can skip a failing update, although it should retry.

1312557 - dirsrv service fails to start when nsslapd-listenhost is configured

1314557 - change severity of some messages related to "keep alive"

entries

1314956 - moving an entry cause next on-line init to skip entry has no parent,

ending at line 0 of file "(bulk import)"

1315893 - License tag does not match actual license of code

1316328 - search returns no entry when OR filter component contains non

readable attribute

1316580 - dirsrv service doesn't ask for pin when pin.txt is missing

1316731 - syncrepl search returning error 329; plugin sending a bad error code

1316741 - ldctl should support -H with ldap uris

1316742 - no plugin calls in tombstone purging

1319329 - add nsslapd-auditlog-logging-enabled: off to template-dse.ldif

1320295 - If nsSSL3 is on, even if SSL v3 is not really enabled, a confusing

message is logged.

1320715 - DES to AES password conversion fails if a backend is empty

1321124 - Replication changelog can incorrectly skip over updates

1326077 - Page result search should return empty cookie if there is no returned

entry

1326520 - db2index uses a buffer size derived from dbcachesize

1328936 - objectclass values could be dropped on the consumer

1329061 - 389-ds-base-1.3.4.0-29.el7_2 "hang"

1331343 - Paged results search returns the blank list of entries

1332533 - ns-accountstatus.pl gives error message on execution along with

results.

1332709 - password history is not updated when an admin resets the password

1333184 - (389-ds-base-1.3.5) Fixing coverity issues.

1333515 - Enable DS to offer weaker DH params in NSS

1334455 - db2ldif is not taking into account multiple suffixes or backends

1335492 - Modifier's name is not recorded in the audit log with modrdn and

moddn operations

1335618 - Server ram sanity checks work in isolation

1338872 - Wrong result code display in audit-failure log

1340307 - Running db2index with no options breaks replication

1342609 - At startup DES to AES password conversion causes timeout in start

script

1344414 - [RFE] adding pre/post extop ability

1347760 - CVE-2016-4992 389-ds-base: Information disclosure via repeated use of

LDAP ADD operation

1349540 - CVE-2016-5416 389-ds-base: ACI readable by anonymous user

1349571 - Improve MMR replication convergence

1349577 - Values of dbcachetries/dbcachehits in cn=monitor could overflow.

1350632 - ns-slapd shutdown crashes if pwdstorageschema name is from stack.

1353592 - Setup-ds.pl --update fails

1353629 - DS shuts down automatically if dnaThreshold is set to 0 in a MMR

setup

1353714 - If a cipher is disabled, do not attempt to look it up

1354374 - Upgrade to 389-ds-base >= 1.3.5.5 doesn't install

389-ds-base-snmp

1354660 - flow control in replication also blocks receiving results

1355879 - nunc-stans: ns-slapd crashes during startup with SIGILL on AMD

Opteron 280

1356261 - Fixup tombstone task needs to set proper flag when updating

tombstones

1358865 - CVE-2016-5405 389-ds-base: Password verification vulnerable to timing

attack

1360327 - remove-ds.pl deletes an instance even if wrong prefix was specified

1360447 - nsslapd-workingdir is empty when ns-slapd is started by systemd

1361134 - When fine-grained policy is applied, a sub-tree has a priority over a

user while changing password

1361321 - Duplicate collation entries

1364190 - Change example in /etc/sysconfig/dirsrv to use tcmalloc

1368520 - Crash in import_wait_for_space_in_fifo().

1368956 - man page of ns-accountstatus.pl shows redundant entries for -p port

option

1369537 - passwordMinAge attribute doesn't limit the minimum age of the

password

1369570 - cleanallruv changelog cleaning incorrectly impacts all backends

1370300 - set proper update status to replication agreement in case of failure

1371283 - Server Side Sorting crashes the server.

1371284 - Disabling CLEAR password storage scheme will crash server when

setting a password



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm

389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4992

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5405

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5416

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvy7XlSAg2UNWIIRAkpgAJ46Jzb0AJbiVWlv0EH6YPUEWY+K9ACgucKZ

kqpJJ4JPlQdxdNHxSMdXq8Y=

=6O9X

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





