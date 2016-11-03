Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in 389-ds-base

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: 389-ds-base security, bug fix, and enhancement
update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2594-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2594.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4992 CVE-2016-5405 CVE-2016-5416
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for 389-ds-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
389 Directory Server is an LDAP version 3 (LDAPv3) compliant server. The
base packages include the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)
server and command-line utilities for server administration.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
389-ds-base (1.3.5.10). (BZ#1270020)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a flaw in which
the default ACI (Access Control Instructions) could be read by an anonymous
user. This could lead to leakage of sensitive information. (CVE-2016-5416)
* An information disclosure flaw was found in 389 Directory Server. A user
with no access to objects in certain LDAP sub-tree could send LDAP ADD
operations with a specific object name. The error message returned to the
user was different based on whether the target object existed or not.
(CVE-2016-4992)
* It was found that 389 Directory Server was vulnerable to a remote
password disclosure via timing attack. A remote attacker could possibly use
this flaw to retrieve directory server password after many tries.
(CVE-2016-5405)
The CVE-2016-5416 issue was discovered by Viktor Ashirov (Red Hat); the
CVE-2016-4992 issue was discovered by Petr Spacek (Red Hat) and Martin
Basti (Red Hat); and the CVE-2016-5405 issue was discovered by William
Brown (Red Hat).
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the 389 server service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
190862 - [RFE] Default password syntax settings don't work with
fine-grained policies
1018944 - [RFE] Enhance password change tracking
1143066 - [RFE] The dirsrv user/group should be created in rpm %pre, and
ideally with fixed uid/gid
1160902 - search, matching rules and filter error "unsupported type
0xA9"
1196282 - substring index with nssubstrbegin: 1 is not being used with filters
like (attr=x*)
1209128 - [RFE] Add a utility to get the status of Directory Server instances
1210842 - Add PIDFile option to systemd service file
1223510 - nsslapd-maxbersize should be ignored in replication
1229799 - 389-ds-base: ldclt-bin killed by SIGSEGV
1249908 - No validation check for the value for nsslapd-db-locks.
1254887 - No man page entry for - option '-u' of dbgen.pl for adding
group entries with uniquemembers
1255557 - db2index creates index entry from deleted records
1257568 - /usr/lib64/dirsrv/libnunc-stans.so is owned by both -libs and -devel
1258610 - total update request must not be lost
1258611 - dna plugin needs to handle binddn groups for authorization
1259950 - Add config setting to MemberOf Plugin to add required objectclass got
memberOf attribute
1266510 - Linked Attributes plug-in - wrong behaviour when adding valid and
broken links
1266532 - Linked Attributes plug-in - won't update links after MODRDN
operation
1267750 - pagedresults - when timed out, search results could have been already
freed.
1269378 - ds-logpipe.py with wrong arguments - python exception in the output
1270020 - Rebase 389-ds-base to 1.3.5 in RHEL-7.3
1271330 - nunc-stans: Attempt to release connection that is not acquired
1273142 - crash in Managed Entry plugin
1273549 - [RFE] Improve timestamp resolution in logs
1273550 - Deadlock between two MODs on the same entry between entry cache and
backend lock
1273555 - deadlock in mep delete post op
1275763 - [RFE] add setup-ds.pl option to disable instance specific scripts
1278567 - SimplePagedResults -- abandon could happen between the abandon check
and sending results
1278584 - Share nsslapd-threadnumber in the case nunc-stans is enabled, as
well.
1278755 - deadlock on connection mutex
1278987 - Cannot upgrade a consumer to supplier in a multimaster environment
1280123 - acl - regression - trailing ', (comma)' in macro matched
value is not removed.
1280456 - setup-ds should detect if port is already defined
1288229 - many attrlist_replace errors in connection with cleanallruv
1290101 - proxyauth support does not work when bound as directory manager
1290111 - [RFE] Support for rfc3673 '+' to return operational
attributes
1290141 - With exhausted range, part of DNA shared configuration is deleted
after server restart
1290242 - SimplePagedResults -- in the search error case, simple paged results
slot was not released.
1290600 - The 'eq' index does not get updated properly when deleting
and re-adding attributes in the same ldapmodify operation
1296310 - ldclt - segmentation fault error while binding
1301097 - logconv.pl displays negative operation speeds
1302823 - Crash in slapi_get_object_extension
1303641 - heap corruption at schema replication.
1303794 - Import readNSState.py from RichM's repo
1304682 - "stale" automember rule (associated to a removed group)
causes discrepancies in the database
1307151 - keep alive entries can break replication
1310848 - Supplier can skip a failing update, although it should retry.
1312557 - dirsrv service fails to start when nsslapd-listenhost is configured
1314557 - change severity of some messages related to "keep alive"
entries
1314956 - moving an entry cause next on-line init to skip entry has no parent,
ending at line 0 of file "(bulk import)"
1315893 - License tag does not match actual license of code
1316328 - search returns no entry when OR filter component contains non
readable attribute
1316580 - dirsrv service doesn't ask for pin when pin.txt is missing
1316731 - syncrepl search returning error 329; plugin sending a bad error code
1316741 - ldctl should support -H with ldap uris
1316742 - no plugin calls in tombstone purging
1319329 - add nsslapd-auditlog-logging-enabled: off to template-dse.ldif
1320295 - If nsSSL3 is on, even if SSL v3 is not really enabled, a confusing
message is logged.
1320715 - DES to AES password conversion fails if a backend is empty
1321124 - Replication changelog can incorrectly skip over updates
1326077 - Page result search should return empty cookie if there is no returned
entry
1326520 - db2index uses a buffer size derived from dbcachesize
1328936 - objectclass values could be dropped on the consumer
1329061 - 389-ds-base-1.3.4.0-29.el7_2 "hang"
1331343 - Paged results search returns the blank list of entries
1332533 - ns-accountstatus.pl gives error message on execution along with
results.
1332709 - password history is not updated when an admin resets the password
1333184 - (389-ds-base-1.3.5) Fixing coverity issues.
1333515 - Enable DS to offer weaker DH params in NSS
1334455 - db2ldif is not taking into account multiple suffixes or backends
1335492 - Modifier's name is not recorded in the audit log with modrdn and
moddn operations
1335618 - Server ram sanity checks work in isolation
1338872 - Wrong result code display in audit-failure log
1340307 - Running db2index with no options breaks replication
1342609 - At startup DES to AES password conversion causes timeout in start
script
1344414 - [RFE] adding pre/post extop ability
1347760 - CVE-2016-4992 389-ds-base: Information disclosure via repeated use of
LDAP ADD operation
1349540 - CVE-2016-5416 389-ds-base: ACI readable by anonymous user
1349571 - Improve MMR replication convergence
1349577 - Values of dbcachetries/dbcachehits in cn=monitor could overflow.
1350632 - ns-slapd shutdown crashes if pwdstorageschema name is from stack.
1353592 - Setup-ds.pl --update fails
1353629 - DS shuts down automatically if dnaThreshold is set to 0 in a MMR
setup
1353714 - If a cipher is disabled, do not attempt to look it up
1354374 - Upgrade to 389-ds-base >= 1.3.5.5 doesn't install
389-ds-base-snmp
1354660 - flow control in replication also blocks receiving results
1355879 - nunc-stans: ns-slapd crashes during startup with SIGILL on AMD
Opteron 280
1356261 - Fixup tombstone task needs to set proper flag when updating
tombstones
1358865 - CVE-2016-5405 389-ds-base: Password verification vulnerable to timing
attack
1360327 - remove-ds.pl deletes an instance even if wrong prefix was specified
1360447 - nsslapd-workingdir is empty when ns-slapd is started by systemd
1361134 - When fine-grained policy is applied, a sub-tree has a priority over a
user while changing password
1361321 - Duplicate collation entries
1364190 - Change example in /etc/sysconfig/dirsrv to use tcmalloc
1368520 - Crash in import_wait_for_space_in_fifo().
1368956 - man page of ns-accountstatus.pl shows redundant entries for -p port
option
1369537 - passwordMinAge attribute doesn't limit the minimum age of the
password
1369570 - cleanallruv changelog cleaning incorrectly impacts all backends
1370300 - set proper update status to replication agreement in case of failure
1371283 - Server Side Sorting crashes the server.
1371284 - Disabling CLEAR password storage scheme will crash server when
setting a password
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
389-ds-base-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-libs-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
389-ds-base-debuginfo-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-devel-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
389-ds-base-snmp-1.3.5.10-11.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4992
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5405
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5416
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
