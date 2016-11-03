Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Python

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: python security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2586-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2586.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5636

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for python is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming

language, which includes modules, classes, exceptions, very high level

dynamic data types and dynamic typing. Python supports interfaces to many

system calls and libraries, as well as to various windowing systems.



Security Fix(es):



* A vulnerability was discovered in Python, in the built-in zipimporter. A

specially crafted zip file placed in a module path such that it would be

loaded by a later "import" statement could cause a heap overflow,

leading

to arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2016-5636)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1268310 - man page contains $Date$ instead of actual date

1271760 - Python 2.7 installation is not 64 bit clean

1288426 - /etc/tmpfiles.d/python.conf shipped when /etc/tmpfiles.d is reserved

for the local administrator

1295459 - python-2.7.5-34 breaks hashlib (md4)

1301017 - I'm hit by Python bug #11489, could the fix be backported?

1313259 - Upstream tests cause building python package on brew stall and leave

orphan processes that need manually kill

1315310 - Python brew builds fail for RHEL 7.3

1315758 - Update to the most recent version of PEP493

1331425 - Segmentation fault in sslwrap function

1345856 - CVE-2016-5636 python: Heap overflow in zipimporter module



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.s390.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm

python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm

tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5636

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvv6XlSAg2UNWIIRAqayAKCHWqDmZGlAP1m37Y83MBXN3csfYgCeJWmu

1KdZaL76SdSCViEwMq0lBPM=

=O7JO

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

