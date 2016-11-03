Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Python

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: python security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2586-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2586.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5636
1. Summary:
An update for python is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming
language, which includes modules, classes, exceptions, very high level
dynamic data types and dynamic typing. Python supports interfaces to many
system calls and libraries, as well as to various windowing systems.
Security Fix(es):
* A vulnerability was discovered in Python, in the built-in zipimporter. A
specially crafted zip file placed in a module path such that it would be
loaded by a later "import" statement could cause a heap overflow,
leading
to arbitrary code execution. (CVE-2016-5636)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1268310 - man page contains $Date$ instead of actual date
1271760 - Python 2.7 installation is not 64 bit clean
1288426 - /etc/tmpfiles.d/python.conf shipped when /etc/tmpfiles.d is reserved
for the local administrator
1295459 - python-2.7.5-34 breaks hashlib (md4)
1301017 - I'm hit by Python bug #11489, could the fix be backported?
1313259 - Upstream tests cause building python package on brew stall and leave
orphan processes that need manually kill
1315310 - Python brew builds fail for RHEL 7.3
1315758 - Update to the most recent version of PEP493
1331425 - Segmentation fault in sslwrap function
1345856 - CVE-2016-5636 python: Heap overflow in zipimporter module
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.s390.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
python-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-devel-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.i686.rpm
python-libs-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
python-debug-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-debuginfo-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-test-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-tools-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
tkinter-2.7.5-48.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5636
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
