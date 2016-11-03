Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: tomcat security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2599-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2599.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5174 CVE-2015-5345 CVE-2015-5351

CVE-2016-0706 CVE-2016-0714 CVE-2016-0763

CVE-2016-3092

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for tomcat is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



Apache Tomcat is a servlet container for the Java Servlet and JavaServer

Pages (JSP) technologies.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

tomcat (7.0.69). (BZ#1287928)



Security Fix(es):



* A CSRF flaw was found in Tomcat's the index pages for the Manager and

Host Manager applications. These applications included a valid CSRF token

when issuing a redirect as a result of an unauthenticated request to the

root of the web application. This token could then be used by an attacker

to perform a CSRF attack. (CVE-2015-5351)



* It was found that several Tomcat session persistence mechanisms could

allow a remote, authenticated user to bypass intended SecurityManager

restrictions and execute arbitrary code in a privileged context via a web

application that placed a crafted object in a session. (CVE-2016-0714)



* A security manager bypass flaw was found in Tomcat that could allow

remote, authenticated users to access arbitrary application data,

potentially resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-0763)



* A denial of service vulnerability was identified in Commons FileUpload

that occurred when the length of the multipart boundary was just below the

size of the buffer (4096 bytes) used to read the uploaded file if the

boundary was the typical tens of bytes long. (CVE-2016-3092)



* A directory traversal flaw was found in Tomcat's RequestUtil.java. A

remote, authenticated user could use this flaw to bypass intended

SecurityManager restrictions and list a parent directory via a '/..' in

a

pathname used by a web application in a getResource, getResourceAsStream,

or getResourcePaths call. (CVE-2015-5174)



* It was found that Tomcat could reveal the presence of a directory even

when that directory was protected by a security constraint. A user could

make a request to a directory via a URL not ending with a slash and,

depending on whether Tomcat redirected that request, could confirm whether

that directory existed. (CVE-2015-5345)



* It was found that Tomcat allowed the StatusManagerServlet to be loaded by

a web application when a security manager was configured. This allowed a

web application to list all deployed web applications and expose sensitive

information such as session IDs. (CVE-2016-0706)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1133070 - Need to include full implementation of tomcat-juli.jar and

tomcat-juli-adapters.jar

1201409 - Fix the broken tomcat-jsvc service unit

1208402 - Mark web.xml in tomcat-admin-webapps as config file

1221896 - tomcat.service loads /etc/sysconfig/tomcat without shell expansion

1229476 - Tomcat startup ONLY options

1240279 - The command tomcat-digest doesn't work with RHEL 7

1265698 - CVE-2015-5174 tomcat: URL Normalization issue

1277197 - tomcat user has non-existing default shell set

1287928 - Rebase tomcat to 7.0.69 or backport features

1311076 - CVE-2015-5351 tomcat: CSRF token leak

1311082 - CVE-2016-0714 tomcat: Security Manager bypass via persistence

mechanisms

1311087 - CVE-2016-0706 tomcat: security manager bypass via

StatusManagerServlet

1311089 - CVE-2015-5345 tomcat: directory disclosure

1311093 - CVE-2016-0763 tomcat: security manager bypass via setGlobalContext()

1311622 - Getting NoSuchElementException while handling attributes with empty

string value in tomcat 7.0.54

1320853 - Add HSTS support

1327326 - rpm -V tomcat fails on /var/log/tomcat/catalina.out

1347774 - The security manager doesn't work correctly (JSPs cannot be

compiled)

1347860 - The systemd service unit does not allow tomcat to shut down

gracefully

1349468 - CVE-2016-3092 tomcat: Usage of vulnerable FileUpload package can

result in denial of service



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

tomcat-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-el-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsp-2.2-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-lib-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-servlet-3.0-api-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-webapps-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm

tomcat-jsvc-7.0.69-10.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5174

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5345

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5351

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0706

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0714

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0763

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3092

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

