Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in firewalld

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: firewalld security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2597-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2597.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5410

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for firewalld is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



firewalld is a firewall service daemon that provides a dynamic customizable

firewall with a D-Bus interface.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

firewalld (0.4.3.2). (BZ#1302802)



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way firewalld allowed certain firewall

configurations to be modified by unauthenticated users. Any locally logged

in user could use this flaw to tamper or change firewall settings.

(CVE-2016-5410)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1066037 - firewall-config should allow unspecifying zone binding for interface

1136801 - a rule added into IN_<zone>_allow chain with 'permanent

direct' interface doesn't exist after reload

1147500 - RFE: add command to firewall-cmd showing details of a service

1147951 - firewall-cmd should support a default logging option.

1219717 - Add radius TCP to policy.

1220196 - Firewalld missing policies for imap and smtps

1220467 - Option '--quiet' is needed in firewall-offline-cmd command

line.

1237242 - Error: RT_TO_PERM_FAILED: zone 'dmz' : ZONE_CONFLICT when

doing --runtime-to-permanent

1273296 - [ALL_LANG][firewalld] Translation incomplete

1273888 - Firewalld DefaultZone change breaking on --reload

1281416 - Headless firewall-config over ssh. firewall-config missing

dependencies

1285769 - Fails to start without ip6t_rpfilter module

1292926 - firewalld --new-service & malformed xml ??

1296573 - xsd specification nor service daemon checks whether tags are

specified more than once if they must not

1301573 - firewalld reporting errors in logs for failed iptables commands

1302802 - Rebase to the new upstream and new release

1303026 - firewalld - mistake in <ports> renders ports remain closed,

silently.

1305434 - Firewalld hangs with a NIS configuration

1313023 - command "systemctl reload firewalld" stops firewalld

1313845 - Backport After=dbus.service

1325335 - [RFE] allow negation of icmp-blocks zone configuration field

1326130 - firewalld stops traffic from/to 127.0.0.1 when masquerading is

enabled in default zone

1326462 - rich rule with destination and no element give error

1347530 - Add port for corosync-qnetd to high-availability service

1349903 - FirewallD fails to parse direct rules with a lot of destination

addresses

1357050 - exit codes don't match error messages in firewall-cmd

1360135 - CVE-2016-5410 firewalld: Firewall configuration can be modified by

any logged in user

1360894 - Print errors and warnings to stderr

1365198 - firewall-cmd ipset --add-entries-from-file broken

1367038 - firewall-cmd crashes if /run/dbus/system_bus_socket does not exist

1368949 - Trying to get the description for a firewalld zone from command line

throws error and prints traceback information.

1371116 - Load helper modules in FirewallZoneTransaction

1373260 - An error in the permanent direct rules will make all other direct

rules using a table other than the filter table not applicable.

1374799 - exclude firewallctl from firewalld v0.4.3.2 update



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

firewall-config-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-filesystem-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

python-firewall-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

firewall-applet-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-filesystem-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

python-firewall-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

firewall-applet-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewall-config-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

firewall-config-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-filesystem-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

python-firewall-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

firewall-applet-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

firewall-config-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

firewalld-filesystem-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm

python-firewall-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

firewall-applet-0.4.3.2-8.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5410

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvz+XlSAg2UNWIIRAnYNAKC+tOJpkB9nwgqe+K/AaoZBzPX3RQCeM8De

T81FpcV1vTa45DoiZC5wdUk=

=+0pl

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





