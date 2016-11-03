Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GIMP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: gimp security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2589-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2589.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4994

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for gimp and gimp-help is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64le, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,

ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is an image composition and

editing program. GIMP provides a large image manipulation toolbox,

including channel operations and layers, effects, sub-pixel imaging and

anti-aliasing, and conversions, all with multi-level undo.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: gimp

(2.8.16), gimp-help (2.8.2). (BZ#1298226, BZ#1370595)



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple use-after-free vulnerabilities were found in GIMP in the channel

and layer properties parsing process when loading XCF files. An attacker

could create a specially crafted XCF file which could cause GIMP to crash.

(CVE-2016-4994)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1298226 - rebase the gimp to the latest stable release

1348617 - CVE-2016-4994 gimp: Use-after-free vulnerabilities in the channel and

layer properties parsing process

1370595 - Rebase gimp-help to current upstream/Fedora version 2.8.2



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64le:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm

gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4994

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

