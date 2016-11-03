Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GIMP

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: gimp security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2589-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2589.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4994
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for gimp and gimp-help is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
The GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is an image composition and
editing program. GIMP provides a large image manipulation toolbox,
including channel operations and layers, effects, sub-pixel imaging and
anti-aliasing, and conversions, all with multi-level undo.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: gimp
(2.8.16), gimp-help (2.8.2). (BZ#1298226, BZ#1370595)
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple use-after-free vulnerabilities were found in GIMP in the channel
and layer properties parsing process when loading XCF files. An attacker
could create a specially crafted XCF file which could cause GIMP to crash.
(CVE-2016-4994)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1298226 - rebase the gimp to the latest stable release
1348617 - CVE-2016-4994 gimp: Use-after-free vulnerabilities in the channel and
layer properties parsing process
1370595 - Rebase gimp-help to current upstream/Fedora version 2.8.2
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
ppc64le:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4994
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGvwuXlSAg2UNWIIRAgqkAKC8dUt88MCcVZGtpFyZbrAtGTMrhgCffk4V
JJfBFIUqARU7c7zW5c7nmKE=
=vCKK
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list