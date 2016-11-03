Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in GIMP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in GIMP
ID: RHSA-2016:2589-02
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 21:33
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4994

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: gimp security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2589-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2589.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-4994 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for gimp and gimp-help is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,
 ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

3. Description:

The GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is an image composition and
editing program. GIMP provides a large image manipulation toolbox,
including channel operations and layers, effects, sub-pixel imaging and
anti-aliasing, and conversions, all with multi-level undo.

The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: gimp
(2.8.16), gimp-help (2.8.2). (BZ#1298226, BZ#1370595)

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple use-after-free vulnerabilities were found in GIMP in the channel
and layer properties parsing process when loading XCF files. An attacker
could create a specially crafted XCF file which could cause GIMP to crash.
(CVE-2016-4994)

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1298226 - rebase the gimp to the latest stable release
1348617 - CVE-2016-4994 gimp: Use-after-free vulnerabilities in the channel and
 layer properties parsing process
1370595 - Rebase gimp-help to current upstream/Fedora version 2.8.2

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

ppc64le:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.aarch64.rpm

noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

ppc64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.src.rpm
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.src.rpm

noarch:
gimp-help-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-libs-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

noarch:
gimp-help-ca-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-da-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-de-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-el-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-en_GB-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-es-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-fr-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-it-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ja-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ko-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-nn-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-pt_BR-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-ru-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sl-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-sv-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm
gimp-help-zh_CN-2.8.2-1.el7.noarch.rpm

x86_64:
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-debuginfo-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.i686.rpm
gimp-devel-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
gimp-devel-tools-2.8.16-3.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4994
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYGvwuXlSAg2UNWIIRAgqkAKC8dUt88MCcVZGtpFyZbrAtGTMrhgCffk4V
JJfBFIUqARU7c7zW5c7nmKE=
=vCKK
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
